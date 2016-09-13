EpiPen Costs Add to High-Deductible Insurance Woes

When Isa Traverso, of Morrison, Col., went to fill her son's EpiPen prescription in early September 2016, the pharmacy said it would cost her $1,500 for a pair of the life-saving devices—despite having health insurance coverage. That's because her family's Blue Cross Blue Shield health plan requires that they meet a $5,200 deductible before insurance coverage kicks in, a figure they haven't reached yet for the year. That left Traverso on the hook for the full price—and she couldn't afford to fill the prescription.



"I'm angry. This is not something you want to have. It's something you have to have," says Traverso. She says she'll consider not using her insurance and switching to the cheaper EpiPen alternative, generic Adrenaclick ($140 at Walmart using a GoodRx.com coupon).

Taylor Berg, of Chicago, faces a similar situation: This year she worried that her plan's $5,000 deductible would leave her on the hook for the full price of her EpiPen. Fortunately for Berg, since she has already reached her deductible, she has paid nothing out of pocket for the EpiPen. Still, Berg admits, it's sometimes a struggle to reach her annual deductible. "I don't meet the 5K mark every year. It's not an ideal situation."

High-deductible health plans that require a person to pay a large sum out of pocket—$1,000 or more—before insurance coverage kicks in have become increasingly common. In fact, almost half of all Americans who get their insurance through their employer have one, according to a recent survey from Kaiser Family Foundation. And that percentage has jumped dramatically—in 2009 just 8 percent of people were covered by this kind of insurance. Although having a higher deductible can mean you pay a lower monthly premium price, you can get also stuck with higher costs until you meet that deductible.



Low Premiums Don’t Always Add Up to Low Costs

When Mylan raised the price of EpiPen, they attributed the increase to changes in the health "insurance landscape" as more and more people are enrolled in high-deductible health plans. But Clare Krusing, spokeswoman for America's Health Insurance Plans, a national trade organization for the insurance industry, says Mylan's rationale is "absolutely false" and calls it a "move to distract from the company's price increase."

High-deductible health plans, which are also referred to as "consumer-directed health plans," are based on the idea that consumers shouldering more financial responsibility will make smarter healthcare decisions. The plans might be accompanied by a tax-advantaged health savings account used to pay medical expenses, in the form of an HSA (health savings account) or an HRA (health reimbursement arrangements).

"The plans can be an affordable option for some," says Krusing. "For instance, if you’re someone who prefers a low monthly premium, and you don’t anticipate a great deal of medical costs up front, a higher-deductible plan may work for you."

In response, Mylan spokeswoman Julie Knell told us, "We regret that our programs did not keep pace with the evolving healthcare system, and, as a result, some patients are facing out-of-pocket costs that were never intended, potentially leading to stress upon them and their families." Knell adds that while "previously a patient may have paid a $25 co-pay for a prescription regardless of the product cost, today, with a high-deductible health plan, they must pay the full product cost, which they may have previously been unaware of, until their deductible is reached."

For many, the lower-premium plans can mean fewer options and higher prices for things they have no choice about—EpiPens, for example. "The inherent tradeoff in high-deductible health plans is lower monthly premiums," says Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at Kaiser Family Foundation working on health reform and private insurance issues. "For individuals who don’t get sick, that tradeoff can work, but if sudden illness or injury strikes, monthly premium savings can be more than offset by your out-of-pocket expenses."

And while HDHPs are supposed to steer consumers away from low-value care, such as overused tests and treatments, the plans don't necessarily make consumers better shoppers of healthcare, and, worse, can also lead people to cutting back on needed care. That's according to recent research by Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer Reports.