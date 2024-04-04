‘This is epic.’ A’s move to West Sacramento ballpark is test for future MLB team, leaders say

In the Spotlight is a Sacramento Bee series that digs into the high-profile local issues that readers care most about. Story idea? Email metro@sacbee.com.

Not even the rain could damper the excitement Thursday at the future, albeit temporary, home of the Athletics.

Sports executives, elected officials, business leaders and Sacramentans sporting new green and yellow hats gathered at Sutter Health Park to officially announce the three-year relocation of the A’s to West Sacramento beginning in 2025. The A’s will play at the park, also home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, through 2028 with an option for a fourth year.

“You’re going to see (Shohei) Ohtani, you’re going to see Aaron Judge hitting home runs,” said Kings and River Cats owner Vivek Ranadivé. “What an incredible day. This is epic. This is historic.”

Ranadivé said the team will be called the A’s while calling Sacramento home.

Wednesday’s announcement, which featured speeches from Congresswoman Doris Matsui and West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, culminated months of discussion on where the A’s would play while their new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is under construction. Its current lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the end of this season, closing the door on 56 years of baseball for the Bay Area’s small-market team.

“We’re very excited to be here for the next three years, playing in this beautiful ballpark but also being able to watch some of the greatest players in baseball,” said Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher.

The West Sacramento stadium recently underwent multi-million dollar renovations to grow facilities. But more upgrades will be needed in the coming year to meet Major League Baseball standards, said Ranadivé. These moves will include improved LED lighting and adding another clubhouse.

“You’re going to see world-class baseball in the most intimate stadium in Major League Baseball,” Ranadivé said of the venue that currently seats 16,000 when counting the stands, the lawn behind center field and standing room only.

The move will serve as a dress rehearsal for Sacramento to showcase itself as a future permanent destination for an MLB team, according to Ranadivé. He mentioned recent conversations with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about a new franchise as part of a future expansion.

Although Ranadivé — who purchased the River Cats franchise in 2022 — said no assurances were given, he felt confident that fans and the capital region would “show the world why Sacramento is the destination city for major league sports.”

“If we can prove that there’s a market here, we can make the team successful, I think we’re in full position to get the new franchise,” Ranadivé said.

Others, including Barry Broome, president of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, had even higher hopes. Broome, who said he was involved in negotiations, expects this deal to further revitalize the waterfront area surrounding the stadium and highlight more of Sacramento’s potential.

“I’m not satisfied,” Broome said. “I want a permanent team. And I want a major league soccer team. We can get both. ... And I want to bring the NHL to Yuba County.”