Epic Charter School head of finance reports irregularities under co-founders

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Jeanise Wynn came to work at Epic Charter School, it wasn’t long before she found issues that gave her pause, she testified in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday.

Wynn joined Epic in February 2021 as the virtual charter school’s deputy superintendent of finance. Four months earlier, a scathing state audit had reported widespread mismanagement of taxpayer funds at Epic, but Wynn said she accepted the job believing it was “a challenge I could rise to.”

But after only a few months, Wynn said she discovered state-funded employees were helping to manage a Learning Fund bank account while having no access to account records to ensure its funds were being spent legally.

State-funded employees also were doing work on behalf of a charter school in California, and Epic still hasn’t been repaid in full for their efforts, she said.

“I do not believe they have been made whole, no,” Wynn said on the witness stand.

She testified Epic co-founder Ben Harris acknowledged in a private meeting that money from a fund intended for Oklahoma students had been sent to the California school.

Epic Charter School founders facing criminal racketeering, embezzlement charges

Prosecutors called Wynn to testify on Tuesday in a multi-day preliminary hearing against Harris and Epic’s other co-founder, David Chaney.

The hearing began Monday to outline evidence the Attorney General’s Office says justifies criminal charges against Harris and Chaney. Oklahoma County special judge Jason Glidewell will decide after the hearing whether the evidence is sufficient to advance the case toward trial.

Harris and Chaney have been charged with racketeering, nine counts of embezzlement, conspiracy to defraud the state, money laundering and other alleged offenses stemming from their leadership at Epic.

Prosecutors have focused on whether Harris and Chaney illegally sent Oklahoma taxpayer dollars to the California charter school and whether they unlawfully managed Epic’s Learning Fund.

The co-founders and their attorneys argued the Learning Fund money belonged to a private company, not the state.

More: Does Oklahoma have too many virtual charter schools? Lawmakers skeptical of their success

Epic paid taxpayer dollars into the Learning Fund account at a rate of $800 to $1,000 per student to help families pay for technology, learning materials and extracurricular activities.

Harris and Chaney’s company, Epic Youth Services (EYS), owned the Learning Fund bank account and did not allow the school, nor the general public, to view its records, Wynn said.

Harris, Chaney and their chief financial officer, Josh Brock, spent money from the account on personal expenses and political donations, according to an affidavit from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

State-funded employees were helping purchase student items with money from private account, according to testimony

Even though the company claimed the account information was private, state-funded employees at Epic were integral in purchasing items students requested.

One of those employees, Chandler Winningham, testified Tuesday that the school also applied state laws to how students could use the money.

For example, Epic didn’t allow students to use their Learning Fund balance to buy religious materials because it would contradict the Oklahoma Constitution, he said. Harris’ attorney, Joe White, raised doubts that prohibiting religious purchases proves the account was public.

Once students left the school, all items they bought through the Learning Fund were considered Epic’s property, Winningham said.

Wynn testified she was concerned to see a private company relying on public school employees to manage the account.

“I was surprised because I had expected them to be on the payroll for EYS,” she said.

The way the school calculated how much to pay EYS for the account also seemed irregular and caused Epic to put millions more dollars into the company’s hands, she said.

Epic and EYS had contractually agreed to use a metric called the “Every Student Count” that included all students enrolled at any point in the first quarter of the school year, no matter how often they were in attendance.

Public school funding and budgeting is usually based on average daily membership, which accounts for both student enrollment and attendance, Wynn said.

She said Epic’s unusual method counted 8,000 more students than the school’s average daily membership and multiplied the total by $1,000.

“There was a pretty distinct difference between those two numbers, about an $8 million difference,” Wynn testified.

Epic cut ties with Harris, Chaney and their company in May 2021 and established a school-controlled version of the Learning Fund.

A mutual termination agreement that severed their relationship recognizes “all payments received by EYS have been and remain private funds,” according to the contract.

The company agreed in the contract to donate the remaining Learning Fund balance back to the school — a pledge Wynn said EYS never fulfilled.

Epic estimated about $14 million should have been remaining in the account, but EYS hasn’t returned any of the Learning Fund, she said.

The matter is now tied up in civil litigation, in which the co-founders have alleged the school owes them money for unpaid services.

Wynn’s testimony is expected to resume Wednesday morning. The judge scheduled the preliminary hearing to last up to Friday.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Epic Charter School had spending irregularities, finance head testifies