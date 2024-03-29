The EPIC Act is a cure for the Inflation Reduction Act's health care mistake

There's a reason they call New Jersey the "medicine chest to the world." Fourteen of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies are here, as are 12 of the biggest medical technology firms.

That makes us especially vulnerable to a provision in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that penalizes research on a broad category of drugs — with painful consequences for patients. There's a legislative fix in the works that could solve the problem, but it may not pass without the support of New Jersey legislators like Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Buried in the text of the IRA is a provision that gives different treatment to two types of medicines, small molecule drugs and biologics. Small-molecule drugs are the ones you typically find on neighborhood pharmacy shelves. They're chemically derived and can be taken at home as pills, tablets or capsules, and make up more than 90% of medicines on the market today. Biologics, on the other hand, are created from organic material and must be injected or infused, typically in a hospital or clinic.

Both types are critical to our health. Small-molecule drugs can cross the blood-brain barrier, making them highly suitable for treating particular conditions, among them psychosis, epilepsy, life-threatening infections and inflammation. Biologics include cutting-edge treatments for autoimmune diseases, notably for previously untreatable rare diseases, as well as some cancers.

For the first time, the IRA allows the government to set prices on certain drugs covered by Medicare. The law grants a grace period before new drugs become eligible for price-setting, so that their makers have a chance to recoup investments.

But for no good reason, the grace period is 13 years for biologics and only nine years for small-molecule drugs. The four-year discrepancy makes an enormous difference: Between 50% and 60% of a drug's commercial value is earned during that time frame. Considering that an individual drug costs upwards of $3 billion to bring to market — primarily because so many "candidate" medicines don't succeed — any loss of that magnitude is tough to absorb.

Pharmaceutical companies have responded to this penalty exactly as you might expect — by shifting research and development funds away from small-molecule drugs and into biologics, which have a more secure financial future.

This is a problem for several reasons.

For one, the four-year penalty pushes research dollars toward drugs that are more expensive for patients. On average, biologics cost 22 times more than small-molecule drugs, and that doesn't even include additional expenses. Patients prescribed biologics have to get to the doctor for each treatment and take time off work. And insurers avoid picking up the tab for actually administering the medication. With millions of seniors already unable to afford their prescriptions, it doesn't make sense to limit their options to pricier medicines.Furthermore, as small molecules are easier to manufacture, upon patent expiration, one can expect to have many generic alternatives competing. That will drastically reduce prices — providing patients with benefits for years to come.

In the longer term, the withdrawal of investment from small-molecule research would mean less availability of affordable treatments. A University of Chicago study found that the four-year penalty would lead to 188 fewer small-molecule medicines over 20 years — which translates to an estimated 116 million life-years lost.

At the same time, the small-molecule penalty may increase health care spending. Even though biologics make up only about 10% of drugs available in the United States, they already account for 79% of Medicare Part B drug spending. If that's the case already, we can expect public spending on drugs to explode as biologics become a greater share of the market and the U.S. population ages.

Then there's the impact here in New Jersey. Our 3,200 life-sciences companies drive the economy. If research dollars continue to shift away from small-molecule drugs, with their enormous market share, we'll see tax revenue disappear and employment opportunities shrink.

A bipartisan piece of legislation now before Congress — the Ensuring Pathways for Innovative Cures, or EPIC, Act — could end this unintended consequence of the IRA. It would do so by simply giving both biologics and small-molecule drugs the same 13-year exemption.

For the sake of our state and Americans' future health, we urge Rep. Gottheimer and his colleagues to support EPIC. Without it, we could all lose access to cutting-edge and affordable medications.Sandip Shah, a visiting professor at Rutgers University, is founder and president of Market Access Solutions, which develops strategies to optimize patient access to life-changing therapies. Krunal Patel, PharmD, is manager of Global Pricing & Market Access at Market Access Solutions.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: EPIC Act gives eexemption to biologics and small-molecule drugs