Ephrata man arrested in apparent road rage incident

Apr. 15—EPHRATA — A man was arrested Friday evening for pulling a gun on a motorist in Ephrata, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Aidan Hunter Thompson, 22, of Ephrata, was booked into Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm, according to the statement.

GCSO deputies and Ephrata Police received a report at about 8 p.m. Friday that a passenger in a green Jeep had pointed a gun at the reporting party near state Route 282 and Road A NW, according to the statement. The Jeep was located and pulled over at Division Avenue East and Enterprise Street SE. A passenger in the Jeep, identified as Thompson, admitted to pulling and pointing the pistol at the other driver because he claimed the other driver had pulled in front of the Jeep, blocking its progress, and then slammed on the brakes.

Deputies received consent to search the Jeep and found one firearm, two loaded magazines, drug paraphernalia and powder suspected to be fentanyl, the GCSO statement said. The Jeep's driver was detained, interviewed and released. No shots were fired and there were no injuries.

Thompson was arrested in a domestic violence incident in May 2022 on suspicion of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, according to Ephrata Police Department records.