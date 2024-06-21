Ephraim Shay-designed locomotive may find home in Harbor Springs

HARBOR SPRINGS — Shay Park in Harbor Springs may be getting a new addition, thanks to the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society.

Shay Park, which is already home to Ephraim Shay's steel yacht, the "Aha," and a view of his Hexagon House, may soon be seeing Locomotive #2005, a Shay locomotive that was built in 1907. Shay did not build the locomotive himself, but it was built based on one of his patents, Harbor Springs Area Historical Society Executive Director Kristyn Balog told the city council during a presentation on Monday.

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society acquired the geared steam locomotive in 2021. Restoration began that same year in November, with students from the Industrial Arts Institute in Onaway helping with the project. Previously, the train was kept at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas before the university donated the train to the historical society.

The Harbor Springs Historical Society acquired a Shay locomotive, pictured here, in October 2021. The revolutionary invention was patented by Ephraim Shay, who would later move to Harbor Springs.

During Monday's meeting, Balog said the Harbor Springs Parks and Recreation Board was supportive of putting the locomotive in the park when she presented it during a meeting in October 2023, but wanted to see final plans before approving the placement.

Including the pavilion, which is set to be built around the locomotive and provide coverage for it, the proposed location would take up just 4 percent of the green space at the park, which is on a .78-acre-large space, Balog said. She anticipates having funds raised for the pavilion by the end of the year.

"I just want to inspire you as partners with an overlapping mission to preserve our region and the history of our region and what brings people to our town," Balog said. "I thank you for joining us in celebrating history as a focal point to creating a better life here."

The 50-foot long, all-steel Aha is now on permanent display in Shay Park in Harbor Springs.

Balog said the Shay locomotive is one of 26 in the world being used as a display, and the only one in the world being restored.

While there is still work to be done before the locomotive makes its way to Harbor Springs — including installing the side steps, painting, site preparation and more — it is on track to be delivered by August if everything is approved.

The council did not vote on the issue because they wanted to hear recommendations from the parks board first.

