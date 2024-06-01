EPFD: Body recovered from canal in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Water Rescue crews recovered a body on Saturday, June 1 from a canal in South-Central El Paso, according to EPFD’s X account.

EPFD said the body was recovered from the canal at the 4700 block of Paisano Dr.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement, according to EPFD.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

