EPD officer strikes Kentucky man with Taser while seizing 'machine gun'

EVANSVILLE — A traffic stop on Monday reportedly led to the seizure of what Evansville police described as an illegally altered “machine gun” after a passenger allegedly fled the stop while in possession of the weapon.

At 1:40 p.m. Monday, an officer pulled a vehicle over near the Columbia Street/Barlett Avenue intersection, ostensibly for driving 52 mph in a “40 mph zone,” according to a sworn affidavit filed by the Evansville Police Department.

“A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Kolby Deno, immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot from the officer,” EPD Sgt. Trudy Day wrote in a news release published Tuesday.

Deno is reportedly a resident of Kentucky and was on probation at the time of the stop for a prior firearms offense, court records state.

According to Deno’s arrest affidavit, a pursuing officer repeatedly yelled “stop” as Deno ran from the scene. The officer said he unholstered and deployed his Taser, striking Deno, who “did not comply with” his “directives to stop,” the officer wrote.

“The Taser was effective, and (Deno) fell to the ground onto his stomach,” the affidavit states. “I then placed my body on his legs and gave him directives to place his hands behind his back.”

After a brief discussion about Deno’s alleged possession of marijuana, the officer said that Deno declared, “I have a gun, I have a gun… I’ll roll over and let you get the gun.”

The weapon, according to Deno’s statements as reported by the police, was a “modified Glock” that featured an altered backing plate, also known as an "auto sear" or "switch," which allows the handgun to fire as if it were a fully automatic pistol.

A diagram of a Glock conversion device, also known as a switch, that was included in a federal court filing. The devices make a handgun into a fully automatic firearm.

Such altered weapons have proven to be a scourge in major U.S. cities for years, but local law enforcement has said fully automatic handguns have slowly crept their way into Evansville over the past several years.

More: As firearm crime center gets up and running, Evansville 3D-printing gun case goes federal

While at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for treatment of injuries related to Deno’s apprehension, Deno allegedly said that he had paid a friend $550 for the modified Glock handgun.

“After being cleared by medical, Kolby (Deno) was transported to the Vanderburgh County jail,” his arrest affidavit states. “Photographs of his injuries were taken on my body-worn camera at the hospital. The firearm and bullets were placed into evidence by detectives.”

On Tuesday, a Vanderburgh County judge found probable cause to charge Deno with four counts, according to court records, including possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a prohibited person, both of which are Level 5 felonies.

The judge also found probable cause to charge Deno with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement, the records state.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD officer strikes Kentucky man with Taser while seizing 'machine gun'