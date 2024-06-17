EPD: 4-year-old girl found unresponsive Friday in Evansville has since died

EVANSVILLE — A 4-year-old girl found unresponsive in an East Side apartment Friday has died, according to Evansville police.

The child, Octavia Aquino, was reported to be alive Friday, but with "very little brain activity," when police announced the arrest of the child's mother and a 16-year-old boy living with them.

An autopsy for the child is being scheduled.

The mother, 23-year-old Destiny Rhoades, remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning. Her initial charges are neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and invasion of privacy, both of which are misdemeanors. The charges could change following her daughter's death.

The 16-year-old male, who police described as Rhoades' "boyfriend" in a news release, was arrested and booked into the Youth Care Center on charges of battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor false informing. He is set to appear in court this afternoon. If waived to adult court, his name will be publicly released.

Evansville Police Sgt. Taylor Merriss said potential updates would be provided on the charges for both the mother and the 16-year-old after their appearances is in court.

According to an EPD probable cause affidavit, officers were called to the apartment for a medical emergency.

The caller identified themselves as Rhoades' best friend, and said she had found the 4-year-old not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital and placed on life support. According to the affidavit, officers noticed a bite mark on the her right arm, and bruising on her legs and neck.

There were four adults in the apartment at the time officers arrived on scene. None aside from Rhoades were arrested in connection to the child's injuries.

Rhoades did not initially tell officers that the 16-year-old boy was living in the apartment, according to the affidavit, but another of the adults did. They also told the officer that the 16-year-old "bit" the 4 year old the day before.

Officers then found the 16-year-old in an upstairs bathroom.

EPD detectives found that the 16-year-old was a missing juvenile from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and there was an active protective order out against Rhoades. Rhoades has an active EPD criminal case against her from February when she allegedly help the juvenile escape from a detention facility in Evansville and run away from his guardian in Fort Wayne.

According to the affidavit, Rhoades told police she had confronted the 16-year-old about the marks on her daughter and he told her a cat had caused the injuries.

The affidavit alleges that Rhoades lied, and said there was a camera in the living room and she would look at the footage, at which point the teen reportedly told Rhoades he had bitten the victim after she had bitten him first, according to the affidavit.

Rhoades also told officers in a different interview that her daughter had told her the 16-year-old bit her and "covered" her mouth.

The affidavit states that the rest of the day after the confrontation, Rhoades thought her daughter was displaying "odd behaviors," and she did not eat anything aside from a bag of Cheetos the rest of the day.

According to the affidavit, police asked Rhoades about a report that her daughter had vomited, as well. She said likely it was due to her being anxious.

"Destiny agreed that this could have been because her daughter had just been strangled and bit by the male," the affidavit states.

Rhoades told police she was afraid what would happen to the 16-year-old if she called the police, according to the affidavit. She was worried he would be "removed" and they would get in trouble, the affidvait states.

"Destiny said she had tried to get the male to go home several times but that he was a 'very manipulative child' and she loved him as a 'son'," the affidvait states.

According to the affidavit, Rhoades said the juvenile had never left marks on her daughter before and she believed the fictional camera in the living room would stop any further abuse.

