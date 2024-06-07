EPCSO: 2 people arrested while attempting to ‘scam’ families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were arrested while attempting to “scam” two families in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dannia Gonzalez and Jonathan Ambriz were arrested Thursday, June 6 in far East El Paso, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent out to the 13000 block of Sky Harbor Avenue on Thursday and detained two people who were attempting to escape using public transportation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects, later identified as Gonzalez and Ambriz, were both arrested on outstanding criminal warrants regarding theft of service.

The Sheriff’s Office said that both suspects are known for being “scam artists” in the El Paso area and have been featured on social media about their actions, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both were apprehended as they were “attempting to scam another two families at the address on Sky Harbor,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release.

Both suspects were recognized by members of the community, who then called the Sheriff’s Office.

