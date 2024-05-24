EPC Clerk to conduct public voting system test

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will conduct a public Logic and Accuracy (L&A) test of county voting equipment ahead of the June 25, 2024 election.

The County Clerk said the test will include the Central Count Scanners, and Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices.

The L&A test consists of three components, according to the Clerk:

System Function Test – This part of the test requires a pre-printed test deck with known results. This allows the Clerk’s office to be confident that a vote for every choice is tested and placed in the correct “bucket” of results. This test verifies that the election was programmed correctly by county staff in the Election Management System (EMS). Hardware Function Test – This test ensures all the EMS hardware that will be used in the election functions properly. For example, powering devices on and off, checking that battery-powered devices are holding a charge, and printing from the ImageCastX ballot marking devices. Integrity Check – The final part requires the party-balanced testing board to select a sample of a minimum of 25 blank ballots to vote as they choose. The testing board makes a hand tally of these ballots to check against the machine count after they are tabulated on a scanner of their choosing. This test is as expansive as the testing board chooses to make it in an effort to achieve the highest confidence in the EMS vote tabulation.

The test will be public, and begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. The Clerk said the test would continue until completion, which is anticipated on Thursday, May 30. The test will be held in the Peterson Counting Room on the second floor of the Citizens Service Center, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2203.

