EPA updated requirements on 'forever chemicals' lauded by Rockland advocates, suppliers

Eliminating toxic chemicals from Rockland drinking water got a boost on Wednesday when the federal government established stricter nationwide regulations, drawing applause from clean water advocates.

The federal regulations require utilities and municipalities to reduce specific toxins to the lowest level they can be reliably measured. Federal officials said the updated requirements would potentially reduce exposure for 100 million people and prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancers.

The requirements cover the so-called "forever chemicals" — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The chemicals, known as PFAS and PFOS, have settled in the water and environment after decades of use in manufacturing firefighting foam, paints, cleaners, adhesives, non-stick surfaces, and cosmetics. The substances also are prevalent in food, the air, and water, according to government and health and environmental advocates.

The dam at Lake DeForest, a Veloiawater company reservoir, in West Nyack. The reservoir is the primary source of water for Rockland County. (Credit: Tania Savayan/The Journal News)

How safe is Rockland's drinking water? Coalition hearing to put toxins under a microscope

The Biden Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency won praise for setting national standards for PFAS in drinking water and allowing water systems up to five years to address their PFAS issues.

PFAS build up in the human body, and are highly toxic, with exposure linked to thyroid disease, kidney and testicular cancer, high cholesterol, preeclampsia, and many other harmful health effects. The chemicals can affect pregnant women, causing low-weight babies.

What are PFAS toxins?

PFAS are a class of over 9,000 man-made chemicals whose widespread use by industries and in consumer products has led to significant pollution in New York and across the nation, according to clean water advocates. The EPA updated regulations target six of the chemicals.

EPA regulations applauded by advocates

Rockland Water Coalition members — a conglomeration of environmental groups — have been informing the public about the chemicals. The coalition opposed Veolia's attempt to build a desalination plant on the Hudson River and opposed rate increases, among other advocacy. The Rockland Task Force on Water Resources Management also has been advocating for clean water.

The coalition works with Environmental Advocates NY, which trumpeted the new regulations in a news release.

“We are thrilled by the Biden administration’s historic action to protect New Yorkers from the hazards of PFAS exposure," said Rob Hayes, director of Clean Water with Environmental Advocates NY.

"Nearly a decade had passed since the water crises in Hoosick Falls, Newburgh, and elsewhere in New York opened our eyes to the dangers of these forever chemicals," Hayes said. "EPA’s new drinking water standards will lead to cleaner water, healthier families, and stronger communities across the state."

More: EPA urged to assist in Rockland water troubles; online resources available to residents

Betsy Southerland, a volunteer with the Environmental Protection Network and the former director of the Office of Science and Technology in EPA’s Office of Water, praised the EPA for standing firm on a commitment to eliminate the potentially deadly chemicals.

“Today, 100 million Americans will know that toxic PFAS contaminants in their drinking water will finally be removed," Southerland said in a statement. "Despite enormous pressure to weaken the first national PFAS drinking water standards, EPA finalized them as proposed, restricting 6 PFAS chemicals individually and in combination with each other.

She said EPA officials "did not back off their proposal because the standards are derived from the best available science on the health effects of these chemicals and the effectiveness of readily available treatment technology."

Rockland's largest water supplier on board

Both Veolia North America and the Nyack Water Department acknowledged the chemical levels exceeded New York State’s updated 2020 maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion for PFOA. The state moved away from the 70 parts per trillion allowable level set by the federal government.

Veolia, the county's biggest distributor after taking over Suez Water, sells water to 300,000 Rockland residents, while Nyack village sells to 15,000, and Suffern uses Torne Valley water for thousands of residents.

Veolia said in a statement Wednesday that the utility supports the federal government's new regulations. Veolia's statement added the utility began working closely with local authorities in 2019 on a PFAS management plan before New York State or the EPA enacted standards.

"PFAS treatment is already operating on the water supplies for 50,000 people, approximately 10% of the entire population of 500,000 people Veolia serves in New York," the utility statement said.

Veolia's statement said the utility recently completed installing treatment systems at 17 sites that exceeded one or more state PFAS limits in 2020, and regulated PFAS are no longer detected in the water, The work is continuing, Veolia said, including on two wells that exceeded the state PFAS limits for the first time earlier this year.

Of interest: 'Do not drink' water advisories the first since N.Y. state toughed regs on toxic chemicals

EPA breaks down new regulations

An EPA release said the agency is issuing this rule after reviewing extensive research and science on how PFAS affects public health while engaging with the water sector and with state regulators to ensure effective implementation.

The EPA estimates that between about 6% and 10% of the 66,000 public drinking water systems subject to this rule may have to take action to reduce PFAS to meet these new standards.

All public water systems have three years to complete their initial monitoring for these chemicals. Where PFAS is found at levels that exceed these standards, systems must implement solutions to reduce PFAS in their drinking water within five years.

The EPA announced details about the final PFAS drinking water standards:

For PFOA and PFOS, EPA is setting a Maximum Contaminant Level Goal, a non-enforceable health-based goal, at zero. This reflects the latest science showing that there is no level of exposure to these contaminants without risk of health impacts, including certain cancers.

EPA is setting enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels at 4.0 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, individually. This standard will reduce exposure from these PFAS in our drinking water to the lowest levels that are feasible for effective implementation.

For PFNA, PFHxS, and “GenX Chemicals,” EPA is setting the MCLGs and MCLs at 10 parts per trillion.

Because PFAS can often be found together in mixtures, and research shows these mixtures may have combined health impacts, EPA is also setting a limit for any mixture of two or more of the following PFAS: PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and “GenX Chemicals.”

“Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. “Our PFAS Strategic Roadmap marshals the full breadth of EPA’s authority and resources to protect people from these harmful forever chemicals."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: EPA standards on PFAS lauded by Rockland water advocates, suppliers