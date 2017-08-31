EPA: Any toxic materials from Arkema plant fire not yet a concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Concentrations of any toxic materials released in a chemical fire at Arkema SA's flooded plant 25 miles northeast of Houston appear too small for concern for now, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Information from an aircraft that surveyed the area in Crosby, Texas, earlier on Thursday "indicates that there are no concentrations of concern for toxic materials reported at this time," the EPA said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)