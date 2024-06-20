EPA: New standards will reduce PFAS toxin in drinking water, save thousands of lives

New federal drinking water standards, which the Environmental Protection Agency will implement on June 25, could save thousands of lives across the Midwest and drastically curtail Americans’ exposure to a group of potentially deadly toxins that are dubbed “forever chemicals” because of their indestructible nature.

But achieving major reductions in pollution could take years and is expected to cost billions of dollars. Water utilities will likely lean on customers to foot the bill, although the federal government has allocated assistance funds in the form of grants and loans, as have some state governments.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, encompass a family of more than 15,000 man-made chemicals that have become nearly ubiquitous in American life. Anyone who has drank water from public water systems or private wells, fried an egg in a non-stick pan, brought home dinner in a take-out container, worn certain brands of makeup or water-proof clothing likely has a PFAS compound to thank.

“Exposure to PFAS has been linked to deadly cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children,” the EPA wrote in an April announcement detailing the new policies. “This final rule will reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million people, prevent thousands of deaths, and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses.”

The new drinking water standard would limit contamination from six of the most toxic PFAS compounds by requiring water utilities to test for their presence and then take action to remove the toxins if contamination is detected above extremely low levels.

The EPA standard for PFAS in drinking water is now 4 parts per trillion, down from 70 ppt.

Health and environmental advocates have sought such a standard for decades in the face of stiff industry opposition.

The first-of-their-kind limits, and a $1 billion federal investment, are expected to have far-reaching ramifications for states, cities, utility providers and consumers, especially in the manufacturing-dense Midwest where PFAS chemicals are often used in industrial applications.

The new rules, which phase in over a roughly five-year timeline, specify for the first time that no amount of PFAS in drinking water is safe, and that utilities would have to reduce PFAS contamination to levels that are so low they brush up against the limits of what scientists can accurately measure.

Why are PFAS chemicals so harmful?

The very properties that make these compounds so effective also render them harmful to humans, animals and ecosystems.

As evidenced by non-stick pans that withstand years of cooking, PFAS compounds hardly degrade over time, allowing them to readily accumulate in the environment, drinking water and the human body. In the United States, manufacturers have produced and utilized PFAS for more than 80 years, creating pockets of pollution in thousands of cities and towns.

“Because of (PFAS) use in the 1940s and onward, what we have learned is that these compounds do not naturally break down in the environment, the ones that are being used,” said Eric Medlock of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

In March, a USA Today analysis found that more than 1,200 local water providers measured at least one PFAS compound above the EPA’s existing reporting levels. Together, the utilities that reported detecting PFAS deliver drinking water to about 46 million Americans, including in cities and towns across the Midwest.

The EPA estimates that it will cost about $1.5 billion per year to implement the new drinking water standards.

The National League of Cities, an advocacy organization that represents nearly 20,000 American municipalities and towns, has pointed to litigation against PFAS polluters as one of several ways to fund remediation efforts. Earlier this year, a federal court approved a $10 billion PFAS-related settlement from chemical giant 3M — money that the company says will pay for PFAS testing and removal.

The federal government has made billions of dollars available to combat drinking water pollution, including from PFAS, through a variety of programs and laws. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021 allocated $12 billion for drinking water programs, including PFAS remediation.

According to public EPA documents, the agency will provide water systems in small and rural communities with an array of exemptions and time extensions to comply with the new standards that it says will save utilities millions of dollars.

Some advocacy and lobbyist groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, have voiced concern that the EPA has not gone far enough to ensure consumers and small utilities don't have to foot the bill for the pollution they did not cause.

So what is changing in drinking water testing?

The finalized rule put forth by the EPA in April elicited praise from environmental and health advocates and marked the first time that the federal government had placed a cap on PFAS contamination in drinking water.

The Environmental Working Group, which has long tracked PFAS pollution, described the limits as “unprecedented.”

“More than 200 million Americans could have PFAS in their tap water and for decades Americans have been exposed to toxic ‘forever chemicals’ with no oversight from their government,” EWG President Ken Cook said. “That’s because for generations, PFAS chemicals slid off of every federal environmental law like a fried egg off a Teflon pan.”

Cook is referring to a years-long effort by industry and some water utilities to block comprehensive PFAS standards, an effort that followed decades of obfuscation by some PFAS producers about the compounds' harmful health and environmental impacts.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents more than 190 chemical producers, voiced its opposition to the EPA’s then-proposed rule last year, claiming the agency had overstated the risks posed by PFAS.

“Broadly, ACC argues that the (rule) must be based in sound science and realistic economic data, which the proposal currently fails to do,” the council wrote in July, adding that it believed the EPA “significantly underestimated the costs of complying.”

Opposition from lobbyists and trade groups failed to halt the EPA’s effort to reign in PFAS pollution across the nation’s water supply. The EPA said it evaluated more than 120,000 public comments and considered feedback it received “during multiple consultations and stakeholder engagement activities” before moving forward, the agency claims.

The finalized rule announced by the EPA will subject six PFAS compounds to maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs, which set enforceable limits on the concentration of the compounds in drinking water.

Previously, the EPA had issued unenforceable health advisory limits on certain PFAS compounds, and some states pursued PFAS regulations within their respective jurisdictions.

The new rule also takes into account risks posed by mixing two or more of the now-regulated PFAS compounds.

“These water utilities will have to make sure that the water they’re sending to the consumers does not exceed those maximum contaminant limits,” said Abinash Agrawal, a groundwater remediation expert and professor of earth and environmental sciences at Wright State University in Ohio. “Anything above that is illegal. You cannot send it to consumers.”

The new framework will phase in over time. Utilities are required to monitor water quality for PFAS pollution for three years after the rule takes effect, according to EPA records. Then, providers will have another two years reduce concentrations of PFAS to below the maximum containment levels if pollution is detected.

Water utilities will also have to inform the public if and when PFAS is detected above the limits.

At issue for utility providers is the finicky and costly nature of testing for PFAS at the concentrations put forth by the EPA and then removing it from drinking water. All six PFAS compounds subject to a maximum contaminant level have to be measured in parts per trillion (ppt), levels that are so tiny they run up against the physical limits of what analysts can detect.

“It is so low (because) no other chemical in the world of pollution is considered as risky,” Agrawal said. “No other chemical has an MCL as low as parts per trillion.”

Previously, the EPA set a limit of 70 ppt for PFAS in drinking water. Compounds will be limited to concentrations of less than 4 ppt in drinking water under the new standard. One ppt is roughly the equivalent of a grain of sand in an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Commercial laboratories already offer accurate PFAS testing, and many water utilities have utilized those testing services to comply with existing EPA monitoring rules and state-level PFAS regulations.

“This rule builds on these efforts by incorporating the latest science and establishing a nationwide, long-term health-protective level for these specific PFAS in drinking water,” EPA documents state. “Communities and states will need to determine whether PFAS is in their drinking water and take actions such as notifying consumers and reducing the levels of PFAS, as needed.”

