EPA officials pledge to clean up old uranium mines at the first Navajo Superfund site

COVE — Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency met with Cove community members last week to discuss the agency's decision to place the Lukachukai Mountains Mining District on the National Priorities List.

Although the meeting was intended to be informational, tribal, Navajo EPA and community leaders expressed their uncertainty about whether the federal government will actually start addressing the cleanup of the abandoned uranium mines that landed the site on the EPA list, also known as the Superfund program.

The mining district encompasses Navajo Nation communities of Cove, Round Rock and Lukachukai in the far northeastern corner of Arizona.

“We are looking at what happened in the past and how the federal government could have prevented a lot of this contamination,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, “could’ve prevented our community from getting sick. What I don’t want them (children) to have to deal with is another three or four decades before actual action happens.”

Phil Harrison remembers when his childhood community of Cove was alive with family gatherings, ceremonies, rodeos, farming and ranching, but after decades of uranium contamination, those days are a thing of the past.

“There is no more farming, orchards, family gatherings and Cove is really empty,” said Harrison. “Scarred by the negligence of the federal government leaving all these contaminants behind."

Harrison’s father was a miner in the uranium mines of Cove, which was where uranium was first discovered on the Navajo Nation. Uranium production in the northern and western Carrizo Mountains of the Navajo Nation began in 1948, peaked in 1955 and 1956 and declined to zero again by 1967.

After mining in unventilated mines for over 20 years, Harrison’s father died of lung cancer. His grandfather, who was also a rancher in Cove, died of cancer, and so did his uncles. Many of those living in the community recall similar experiences and see the effects today.

“The rain and snow kept washing these contaminated waste out into these washes,” said Harrison. “A lot of people were exposed to uranium and I know many families that engage in their father’s mining history and they have cancers.”

Superfund listing took years of lobbying by Navajo officials

The Lukachukai Mountains Mining District includes 100 mine waste piles from past mining contaminated with radium-226, uranium and other heavy metals.

Waste from the piles ran downstream in washes and contaminated groundwater and continues to affect the water source, Harrison said. According to the EPA, past ore hauling activities may have spread contamination along miles of mountainous haul roads.

“I think by now a lot of people don't farm anymore because the washes are all contaminated,” said Harrison. “They should actually do core drilling, core testing, like every mile down the stream all the way out to the main runoff into the San Juan River. With that amount of time I’m sure it contaminated the whole wash basin in the area.”

More than 500 uranium mines were abandoned in the Navajo Nation. leaving behind a legacy of polluted water, land and health impacts.

Although the last Navajo administration had supported placing the mining district on the Superfund list, getting attention and funding to clean up the area has been decades in the making.

“When I learned about this proposal, which was initiated in the prior administration, we were supportive of it right away,” said Navajo EPA director Stephan Benally. “But there was questions based on my experience.”

Benally gave a quick timeline of his years working on getting funding and assistance from the federal government to address the abandoned uranium mines. He was first made Navajo EPA director in 2003 and was in that role for 12 years. He came back on as director in 2022. He said the Navajo Nation had gone to Congress in the late 1990s to ask for help and funding to address abandoned uranium mines.

In 2012, he said they decided to get involved in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. lawsuit. In 2014, the U.S. District Court approved an almost $1 billion settlement through the U.S. EPA to investigate and clean up 50 uranium mines operated by Kerr-McGee Corporation on or near the Navajo Nation.

From the late 1940s to the 1980s, Kerr-McGee Corporation mined upward of 7 million tons of uranium ore on or near the Navajo Nation. About 32 of these mines are located in the Cove.

“Those are some of the few battle scars I have,” said Benally. “And other experiences that have all been a part of the background for today’s events.”

Cliff Villa, director of the U.S. EPA's Office of Land and Environment Management, visits with Cove community members about the agency's Superfund listing, March 15, 2024.

Listing is 'a guarantee from the United States' of the site's cleanup

Cliff Villa, from the Land and Emergency Management Office for the U.S. EPA, had worked on the Coeur D'Alene Mining District in Idaho, which was the richest silver district ever discovered in America and where major mining operations continued for over 100 years. It is also the site of one of the biggest Superfund cleanup projects.

He said he had worked alongside the Coeur D'Alene tribe to get resources for the cleanup and he will soon visit there again in celebration of a successful cleanup.

“We are here celebrating the beginning of a process,” said Villa. “The National Priorities List is a guarantee from the United States that this community will be a national priority for the EPA. It is a promise. We are here and we are here to stay in partnership.”

Kenyon Larsen, the remedial project manager for the Lukachukai Mountain Mining District listing, said the Cove mountain has numerous mines, some of which are funded by the Kerr-McGee settlement, now connected to that company's successor, Tronox.

Kenyon Larsen, project manager for the Lukachukai Mountain Mining District National Priority List work, discusses the EPA's plans with Cove community members, March 15, 2024.

“There are a lot of holes which means there are a lot of waste piles,” said Larsen. “Which means there was a district that was created with lots of different points of contamination and that was an opportunity to list another mining district on the National Priorities listing.”

Harrison is a member of the Navajo Nation Uranium Radiation Victims Committee, which was founded in the late 1970s. For decades, Harrison and this group have been championing the expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, persisting in their efforts despite limited resources.

Although they are working to aid Navajo uranium miners, they receive no financial assistance from the tribal government. Through the lobbying endeavors of this group, the Senate passed S3853, allocating funds for the compensation act and prolonging its duration for another six years. It also broadens the eligibility for funding for people exposed to radiation, among other provisions.

"We actually witnessed the voting in the gallery," said Harrison. "The senators took an hour to vote on this and it was really something to witness. We lobbied like crazy."

Harrison is also battling his own health issues as a result of being a miner and working as a remediation specialist.

He said when he started working as a miner in 1969 at the John Brown Uranium Mine in Gateway, Colo., he was given a shovel with no other information about how dangerous uranium mining would be. When his dad was a uranium miner in the mountains of Cove he said he too was never told of the health dangers.

"These companies never gave the community back anything that would be sustainable," said Harrison. "I think I only seen two steel picnic tables that was signed off by Kerr-McGee at Red Valley chapter that's the only thing we got from the companies and federal government. They should initiate some kind of farming initiative in a safe manner or build a bug gymnasium for our young people. The companies just left and never looked back."

