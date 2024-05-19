EPA investigations clears MDEQ, MSDH of discrimination claims in funding Jackson Water System

The Environmental Protection Agency has cleared two Mississippi state agencies over allegations of moving state infrastructure funds away from the City of Jackson and the Jackson Water System.

On May 6, the EPA's Office of External Civil Rights Compliance released a report absolving the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi State Department of Health of accusations of allocating state dollars away from Jackson on the basis of race. According to the United States Census Bureau, 82.2% of Jackson's population is Black.

Those funds were funneled to MSDH and MDEQ in the form of state revolving loans, or SRF funds, to assist with water facilities and water treatment. While the report absolves the two agencies of ignoring Jackson's requests for funds, it also mentions that MSDH kept a policy of keeping repayment terms costly for low-income communities, several local officials told OECRC employees.

On top of complaints filed with EPA regarding the issue in 2022, Mississippi's U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson had also elevated concerns that the state was neglecting the city's needs during the Jackson Water Crisis by submitting a letter to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

In its investigation, OECRC conducted a study comparing the demographics of cities that received funding from MSDH and MDEQ, and it found no correlation between the two.

"Over the period studied, there was no relationship between percent of the total amount of funding available received by a community and the race of the community," the report on MSDH read. "For the years Jackson received loan awards, it received a large proportion of the total funding available for those years."

The investigation began in late 2022 after the Mississippi and national NAACP, as well as several other private citizens, filed a complaint with OECRC following the Jackson Water Crisis in August 2022. Thompson and others also filed a letter to Reeves lecturing him about funds that seemed to flow away from needs in Jackson, the state's capital.

That NAACP complaint featured accusations of the state government and its agencies ignoring Jackson's needs for water-related funding to keep up with maintenance and repairs, while funding other, whiter communities in the surrounding area and beyond.

"For years, the State of Mississippi, its agencies, instrumentalities, and officials (collectively “the State”) have discriminated on the basis of race against the City of Jackson, Mississippi and its majority-Black population by diverting federal funds awarded to ensure safe drinking water and unpolluted surface waters and groundwater," the complaint read.

In response to the investigation coming to a close, MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells said the probe was totally unnecessary, and he also noted the agency for took a year longer than it originally anticipated to conduct the full investigation.

“MDEQ was already doing everything required by the regulations,” Wells said. “The EPA is taking responsibility for updates and improvements which are not specifically required by the regulations and were in the works long before this complaint was filed ... The final determination of the EPA in this matter took one year past their own designated deadline of 180 days, even further proving that they have had time to fully investigate the allegations and have found zero evidence that any Title VI violations occurred."

Neither Thompson nor MSDH responded to messages requesting comment by press time.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

