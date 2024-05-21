EPA grants millions to Central IL for Brownfield cleanup projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded nearly $18 million in grants going to several Illinois communities. Of the 10 grants, three are going to Central Illinois to help upgrade contaminated waste sites.

The sites, called “brownfields,” can be difficult to work on or improve due to potential exposure to hazardous materials and substances. The EPA’s Brownfields Program grants has helped clean and redevelop these sites since 1995, particularly in disadvantaged areas.

“Cleaning up contaminated and underutilized sites helps protect the health of children and families, and it also helps spur development, job creation and economic growth for affected communities,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said. “As a co-founder of the Senate’s Environmental Justice caucus, I’m relieved that this federal funding will help clean up polluted brownfields across Illinois and I’ll keep working to ensure the health and safety of our communities is protected and upheld.”

Fellow member of the Senate Environmental Justice Caucus, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), echoed Duckworth’s sentiment.

“In addition to improving our environment, restoring Brownfields will provide new opportunities for jobs and economic development,” he said. “I’ll continue to be a strong advocate for EPA investments like this that make our communities safer and healthier.”

The following communities and institutions will receive brownfield funding to benefit areas in Central Illinois:

Decatur – $500,000 Assessment Grant Why: To update and maintain a site inventory and conduct 12 environmental site assessments; to support community engagement; to develop reuse plans for Jasper Street and MLK Corridors. Priority sites include three former gas stations, the 21.5-acre former Prairie Farms Manufacturing campus, and the 9-acre former Tire One fuel transfer station and distribution center.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency – $3,500,000 RLF Supplemental Grant Why: For 22 in-progress or completed cleanup projects in Springfield, North Chicago, and Waukegan; to help fund future cleanups in more areas.

Moving Pillsbury Forward in Springfield – $2,652,300 Cleanup Grant Why: To clean up Buildings B, C, D, and G of the Former Pillsbury Plant at 1525 E. Phillips Avenue; to develop fact sheets, provide website updates, and conduct public meetings.



Other grant recipients include the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation, Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability, Mendota, North Central Illinois Council of Governments, Rockford, South Beloit and the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

