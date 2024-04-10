EPA, EGLE, Pilot talking about Whiteford Twp. leak at two town halls Wednesday

OTTAWA LAKE — State Rep. William Bruck, R-Erie, is hosting two town hall meetings Wednesday, April 10. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the diesel fuel leak that occurred in late March at the Pilot Travel Center off U.S. 23's exit 5 in Whiteford Township. Cleanup efforts continue.

The town halls will begin at noon and 5 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 5790 W. Temperance Road.

Cleanup continues in Whiteford Township's Tenmile Creek. Here, contaminated vegetation is removed.

“Residents deserve to have an opportunity to learn more about the leak and how it occurred,” Bruck said. “Experts will be present to answer any questions you might have.”

The source of the leak was determined to be a leaking fuel line at the gas station; the leak has been repaired. As of Monday, 40,448 gallons of diesel have been recovered from Tenmile Creek. Total liquids recovered as of Monday were 557,740 gallons. The contaminates were properly disposed of, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) said in a news release.

Attending the town halls will be representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EGLE, Monroe County and the Pilot Company.

