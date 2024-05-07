EPA, DEQ investigating unknown red substance in ditches following Perrydale barn fire

An unknown red substance is flowing through drainage ditches following a fire at 7560 Perrydale Loop.

An unknown red substance has been flowing through drainage ditches in the Perrydale area since a barn fire May 2, and residents are being warned to keep themselves, pets and livestock away.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took samples Monday morning, and should have results later in the week, said Dylan Darling, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

“We don’t know what’s in the water yet,” Darling said.

An unknown red substance is flowing through drainage ditches following a fire at 7560 Perrydale Loop.

The three-alarm fire took place at 7560 Perrydale Loop in the unincorporated community of Perrydale in Polk County. The property has an Amity address.

Discolored water has since been flowing from the property into drainage ditches toward nearby Ash Swale, Darling said.

Multiple agencies responded to a three-alarm barn fire Thursday night in Amity, including crews from SW Polk Fire District.

The property owner has been cooperating, Darling said.

“We’ve been talking with him about past and current use of the property,” Darling said.

DEQ also is consulting with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, with the thought that the substance could be an agricultural chemical or dye.

DEQ is investigating whether any environmental cleanup will be needed at the site, Darling said.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: EPA, DEQ investigating red substance in ditches following barn fire