EPA denies Alabama Power’s coal ash plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Environmental Protection Agency denied on Thursday Alabama Power’s plan to handle coal ash waste.

Plants like the Barry Steam Plant on Highway 43 burn coal to generate electricity. A by-product of that process at the Alabama Power plant is coal ash that can pollute waterways.

UPDATE: Mobile County deputy drove into area as Quamar Parker, friends jumped into creek

It can wind up in ponds, which are drained and covered, storing the coal ash on site.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s plan to manage their coal ash didn’t meet their federal requirements.

According to a 171-page ruling, EPA stated, “EPA identified to ADEM aspects of Alabama’s permit program that appeared to differ from the Federal program, and the Agency explained that the differences appear to make the State’s program less protective than the Federal program.”

We reached out to Alabama Power for comment, and they sent us a statement that reads, “Alabama Power is reviewing the Environmental Protection Agency ruling. We remain committed to complying with all environmental rules and regulations.”

Brittany Robinson’s dad in Mobile Metro Jail after Oklahoma City arrest

One possible change resulting from the EPA ruling could be a requirement to pack up the coal ash and ship it to lined landfills farther inland—a process that would be expensive and take time.

Cade Kistler with Mobile Bay Keeper believes it’s worth it.

“I think this is a big deal for the people that like to use our waters for Alabamians that fish and hunt and swim because this has got to prevent pollution from leaking into the Mobile inside delta and downstream into the bay indefinitely,” Kristler said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.