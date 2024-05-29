EPA awards $1 million to clean contaminants at downtown Dover redevelopment sites

Downtown Dover redevelopment projects have already received $15.1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in state funds in the fiscal year 2025 bond bill.

Now the federal government has awarded another $1 million to clean up what’s referred to as “brownfield” sites downtown that have contaminants or hazardous materials such as asbestos, lead paint or underground fuel tanks.

This building, now the site of Auto Plus Auto Parts, is the former Acme supermarket building at 120 S. Governors Avenue. The property is owned by the Downtown Dover Partnership which is working with a developer on plans for a six-story building at the site.

Delaware’s Congressional delegation — Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester — announced the grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Downtown Dover Partnership on May 23. The funds are from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden “to address legacy pollution, advance environmental justice and create healthier communities.”

The Downtown Dover Partnership will conduct 12 environmental site assessments and prioritize brownfield sites, seeking input from the community in the downtown development district.

Tina Bradbury, the partnership’s director of operations, said the money will be used to clean up sites that otherwise could not be redeveloped right now due to environmental issues, including several of the partnership’s large-scale, mixed-use buildings and more traditional storefront properties.

“These sites will then turn into retail, housing, restaurant and community gathering sites – all vital parts of the ‘Transforming Downtown Dover’ master plan,” she said.

The funds are for removal of contaminants. Then the sites can be prepared for construction, or old buildings can be demolished before redevelopment begins, said Diane Laird, executive director of the Downtown Dover Partnership

“Use of asbestos both indoors and outside on residential and commercial products was common in the 1950s, such as in vinyl asbestos tile and exterior siding,” Laird said. “Arsenic and lead-based paint are other culprits. Exterior grounds are often affected by fuels...and solvents or other chemicals that were used regularly before contamination was a known concern.”

Water sampling and cleanup will be included.

Carper said while working on the infrastructure bill, “projects like this one — that not only clean up our environment but also help to create a nurturing environment for job growth and economic development – were top of mind.”

“This funding is just one part of the larger vision for revitalizing our capital city, and I’m proud that all levels of government, the private sector, and community members are coming together to make this vision a reality,” he said.

Coons said, “Our state capital is constantly expanding, and this effort to address pollution there will allow for even more growth.”

The plan is to transform brownfield sites into assets that attract jobs, promote economic revitalization and transform communities into sustainable places, Blunt Rochester said.

“No matter their ZIP code, every Delawarean deserves to live — and thrive — in a safe and healthy environment,” she said.

