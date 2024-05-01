EPA awarding nearly $1 billion in grants to replace aging school buses

On April 25, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opened a new funding opportunity that gives nearly $1 billion in grants to replace older non-emission heavy-duty vehicles with zero-emission (ZE) vehicles.

School buses are eligible for this grant under the School Bus Sub-Program.

In an effort to reduce harmful emissions, the grant is used to incentivize participation and accelerate the removal of older buses. The School Bus Sub-Program is expected to receive about 70 percent of the funds.

Washington State, municipalities, tribes, and nonprofit school transportation associations are eligible to apply.

According to the EPA, Region 10, which covers Washington, will receive approximately $51 million of available funds.

Details about the program can be found at epa.gov.

Applications will be accepted through July 25 and can be submitted electronically at grants.gov.