EPA asked to deny permit for Southwest Licking's proposed St. Albans Twp. wastewater plant

This hilltop corn field on General Griffin Road, just south of Ohio 161, and east of Outville Road, is the proposed location of a sewage treatment plant that Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District wants to build. These 92 acres stretch from General Griffin Road to Morse Road. Treated wastewater would be discharged into nearby Moots Run, a small creek that flows into Raccoon Creek.

In a strongly worded letter from a Columbus attorney, Granville and Johnstown have asked the state to deny the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District's request to build a wastewater treatment plant near Granville and Alexandria.

Attorney Stephen Samuels wrote in a May 1 letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency that Southwest Licking’s request "is rife with serious omissions, errors, and speculation; and embarrassingly bereft of data and analysis. The number and significance of these deficiencies are such that Ohio EPA should deny the permit application."

In a second, shorter letter, Samuels asked the EPA for a public hearing on the utility's request. The village of Alexandria and the Granville and Johnstown-Monroe school districts also requested the hearing, which the EPA said it will hold at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Church of Christ at Alexandria, 5380 Moots Run Road.

"The hearing will last until all written and oral comments have been received," an EPA public notice states. Comments will be received through 5 p.m. July 23. They can be emailed to: epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or mailed to: Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits Processing, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049. Include the NPDES number (ID No. 4PQ00007*AD) or project name (Raccoon Creek Wastewater Treatment Center) with each comment.

Jim Roberts, executive director of the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District said utility officials have been open and transparent with officials in communities across western Licking County about district plans and operations, so he was "a little bit surprised at the tone and the attack mode" he read in the longer letter.

Roberts also said the letter included misinformation: "There are a lot of things in there that we don’t believe are true," he said.

Granville is keenly interested in the Southwest Licking's proposal, not only because of the potential development pressures it could bring but also because, if the EPA approves, it would discharge treated wastewater into Moots Run, just upstream from Raccoon Creek, Granville Village Manager Herb Koehler said.

This maps shows where treated wastewater would be discharged into Moots Run from the proposed treatment plant atop a hill near the intersection of General Griffin Road, which runs parallel to Ohio 161, and Outville Road west of Granville and south of Alexandria.

Raccoon Creek flows through Granville and helps replenish the wells from which Granville draws drinking water for Granville and Alexandria.

"As part of the permit process, citizens or public entities can ask for a public hearing, and that’s what we’ve done," Koehler said.

Johnstown officials believe that a variety of alternatives should be explored when it comes to the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, City Manager Sean Staneart said.

"These alternatives could address the challenges and opportunities the communities face within western Licking County," he said. "Some of these challenges and opportunities include but are not limited to local governance over our natural resources, impacts to the schools, providing quality-controlled development, maximizing economic opportunity, citizens’ health and safety, protection and preservation of greenspace and stream corridors, transportation planning and providing quality utilities services in a cost-effective, efficient manner."

Staneart said these alternatives would consider current and future capacities for both water and sewer within systems operated by Alexandria, Granville and Johnstown, as well as other municipal providers currently in operation.

Samuels’ letter said that Southwest Licking "has conceded, as it must, that its proposed treatment plant will adversely impact the receiving stream. The proposed point of discharge is in the headwaters of a (likely) zero low-flow, pristine stream, Moots Run, immediately above its confluence with Raccoon Creek.

"To our knowledge," Samuels wrote, "this is the only new major wastewater treatment plant that has ever been proposed in Ohio at such an (inappropriate) location. Moreover, as the comments below detail, (Southwest Licking) has failed to perform a good faith evaluation of the alternatives, provide any chemical or biological data on the existing quality of the receiving streams or the uses the public make of them, much less any analysis of the impacts the discharge would have."

Roberts said the location for the proposed plant — on 92 acres the district owns just south of Ohio161 and east of Outville Road — was selected with guidance and input from the Ohio EPA. It was picked in part, he said, because it would be near Moots Run and its confluence with Raccoon Creek and Lobdell Creek, where water flowing from the three streams would increase assimilation of discharge from a plant treating up to 3 million gallons a day.

Samuels also wrote that the rationale Southwest Licking presented to justify the plant — "to allow/encourage significant economic development — justifies the adverse impacts the facility will have on the interests of the vast majority of the local residents and political subdivisions," especially the school districts, with rapid development that could result if the wastewater treatment plant is built.

This map shows the parts of Licking County that would be served by Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District’s proposed wastewater treatment plant in St. Albans Township.

"The district doesn’t promote development at all, Roberts said. "We react when a community in our service area wants to develop. We’re never on the front end of development, but always on the back end responding."

At this point, he said, the district wants to serve fast-growing Jersey Township and the Ohio 161 corridor west of Granville.

Koehler said it’s not a matter of Granville and Johnstown trying to kill a wastewater treatment plant proposal but rather one of whether the one being proposed is in the best location and the right size.

"It’s not (as much) about us trying to stifle development as it is about making sure it’s done properly," Koehler said.

Samuels’ letter says at least five other wastewater treatment facilities could serve the area that Southwest Licking proposes to serve. They are operated by Columbus, Johnstown, Granville, Alexandria and Southwest Licking, at its Gale Road plant.

"However, the application contains no documentation of capacity reviews about or from any of them, or their willingness (individually or collectively) to accept the projected flows," Samuels wrote. "Indeed, to our knowledge, the Gale Road facility alone currently will soon have sufficient excess capacity to treat all the ‘expected’ flow."

Roberts said "the numbers about our existing plants are not correct, and we have significant development pressures in the area served by our current plants that will quickly fill them."

And he said that the other options mentioned in the letter don’t make sense. "Johnstown’s plant is upstream," he said, and Alexandria’s plant is small and could handle only a couple of additional housing subdivisions.

"Granville hasn’t shown interest in taking wastewater from outside Granville Township," Roberts said. "None of those seem to be realistic options."

Samuels also wrote that land Southwest Licking bought for the proposed plant "suffers from the significant defect that the location of it is at one of the highest elevations along the 161 corridor," adding that "it appears that this land was purchased and the environmental and financial costs to ‘make it work’ were not considered."

Roberts said it’s not uncommon to pump sewage uphill for treatment and that it was part of the consideration in picking that spot.

Samuels stated the plant would be oversized when viewed in the context of growth trends and existing capacity at other plants, which Roberts disputed, saying that the plant could serve a large portion of western Licking County.

"All the area that we are proposing to service through the Raccoon Plant is within the boundaries of the area we have authority to service," Roberts said. That service area covers more than 18,000 acres west of Granville, including all of Jersey, Monroe and St. Albans Townships.

Samuels concluded by writing that Southwest Licking did not make a good faith effort to respond to important questions in the permit request. Ultimately, the EPA will decide after hearing from the communities.

Alan Miller writes for TheReportingProject.org, the nonprofit news organization of Denison University’s Journalism program, which is funded by the Mellon Foundation and donations from readers.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: EPA asked to deny Southwest Licking utility's proposed sewer plant