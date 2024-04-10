EPA announces enforceable standards for several common 'forever chemicals' found in U.S. drinking water

MADISON - There are now legally enforceable standards for several "forever chemicals," released Wednesday as part of a goal of having no detectable contamination in drinking water across the country.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new standards early this morning along with $21 billion to address the issue nationwide.

The new, legally enforceable standard for PFOA and PFOS is 4 parts per trillion, while the non-enforceable health-based goal is now 0 ppt, according to information from the agency. PFOA and PFOS are two of the most well-known and well-researched compounds in the PFAS family, and were used in things such as Teflon pans and firefighting foam.

The Wisconsin standard, implemented last year, is 70 parts per trillion, but the state will now have to follow the federal standard.

For PFNA, PFHxS, and GenX, the new standard is 10 ppt.

And because PFAS are often found together in mixtures, the EPA also set a limit for any mixture of two or more of PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS and GenX.

The new rule comes nearly 25 years after the discovery of PFAS in Cape Fear, North Carolina, stemming from a local DuPont plant and making the community and animals sick. The discovery of the toxic chemicals — and the discovery that manufacturers knew the risks — was immortalized in the movie "Dark Waters."

But since then, environmental advocates have been pushing the federal government to regulate the compounds to protect human health. It wasn't until President Joe Biden took office in 2020 that there was any sort of comprehensive plan to address the chemicals. The PFAS Roadmap was released in 2021.

The rule was issued by the Biden-Harris Administration after extensive research on how PFAS can impact public health, while engaging with the water sector and with state regulators to ensure effective implementation. The agency also considered 120,000 comments on the proposed rule, according to a press release.

“Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a press release. “Our PFAS Strategic Roadmap marshals the full breadth of EPA’s authority and resources to protect people from these harmful forever chemicals. Today, I am proud to finalize this critical piece of our Roadmap, and in doing so, save thousands of lives and help ensure our children grow up healthier.”

The EPA estimates that about 6% to 10% of the 66,000 public drinking water systems in the U.S. will have to take action to reduce the level of PFAS in their water. All systems will have three years to complete the initial monitoring and inform the public. Systems will have five years to address levels of PFAS above the standards.

By contrast, Wisconsin implemented standards for drinking water at 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS last year. Those limits matched the federal guidance put in place in 2016, but hadn't been updated to reflect the emerging science. The state does not have regulations for groundwater in place, which the federal government does not regulate.

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation in 2022 found that out of 40 public water systems that were tested, nearly half had some sort of detection of PFAS.

And according to testing implemented by the Department of Natural Resources since then, several more public water systems have had detections of PFAS above the limits now put in place by the federal government, and will need to take action.

In addition to the standards, the Biden Administration announced funding to help public water systems address PFAS. Of the $21 billion, $9 billion will be used specifically for tackling PFAS and other emergency contaminants.

In particular, the EPA will help small, rural and disadvantaged communities access the federal resources.

The Wisconsin DNR was preparing to release a statement Wednesday on the new rules.

Wisconsin struggling to address PFAS

As the federal government moves to protect Americans from PFAS, Wisconsin is struggling to decide how to address the chemicals.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican-authored bill Tuesday that would have created a framework to spend the $125 million "PFAS trust fund," and asked the state's powerful budget committee instead to hold a special session in order to release the funds to the DNR.

Republicans expressed dismay at the ask, and are unlikely to release the funding.

Meanwhile, the state also faces an uphill battle on the regulation of PFAS in groundwater, despite the fact that a large majority of Wisconsinites rely on groundwater as their source of drinking water. The 30-month process to set standards has now failed twice, leaving residents with contamination in their private wells with questions and a lack of access to resources.

What are PFAS?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam.

The family includes 5,000 compounds, which are persistent, remaining both in the environment and human body over time. The chemicals have been linked to types of kidney and testicular cancers, lower birth weights, harm to immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation and altered thyroid hormones.

