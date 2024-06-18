EP Police asking for help in finding missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for assistance or any information on locating a missing man.

Baltazar Zarazua Castaneda, 74, was last heard from at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and sandals, according to EPPD.

Photo courtesy to EPPD

Castaneda is described as a Hispanic man, standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing at roughly 145 pounds.

EPPD says Castaneda requires medication for a medical condition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact EPPD at (915) 832-4400 or call 911.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.