EOSC freezes tuition for fourth year

Jun. 25—Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton announced tuition rates will remain the same for the 2024-2025 school year.

The announcement makes four straight years the college has not increased tuition for the southeastern Oklahoma college.

"Our primary goal is to empower students to achieve their educational goals," Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick said in a statement. "We understand the financial challenges faced by many individuals, and by keeping tuition unchanged for the fourth year in a row, we hope to reduce students' financial burden and make education more accessible. We are committed to supporting our students' journeys and helping them reach their fullest potential."

According to the college, the last tuition increase happened during the 2020-2021 academic year when a 4.3% increase was approved.

The current tuition and mandatory fee rates are $158.90 per credit hour, making the base tuition for an in-state student taking 12-hours $1,906.80. Tuition for non-resident and international students also remains unchanged. Tuition numbers do not include the additional fees for special courses, parking permits, student IDs, housing, and meal plans.

EOSC is the latest to announce a tuition freeze after Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College made similar announcements in the last week.

The college also announced in addition to freezing tuition rates, Eastern's budget "includes provisions for salary increases for staff" and said it is the third consecutive year that employees have received pay raises.

EOSC states under Wansick's leadership, "Eastern has implemented numerous initiatives to support student success, support faculty and staff, and enhance the overall college experience."

"These efforts include expanding scholarship opportunities, investing in academic resources and housing facilities, and providing comprehensive support services," EOSC said in a press release. "By prioritizing these initiatives, Eastern aims to create a dynamic learning environment that empowers students to excel both academically and personally."