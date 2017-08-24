EOG curtails Eagle Ford drilling, production ahead of Harvey

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday it has curtailed drilling and shut-in some production in the Eagle Ford shale region of Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

"In certain high-risk areas, we evacuated non-essential personnel, suspended drilling operations and shut-in production," EOG spokeswoman Kim Ehmer said. The company continues to monitor the storm's path and could further curtail operations, Ehmer said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft)