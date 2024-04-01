Environmentalists sue New Mexico over impacts from the oil and gas industry

Air, water pollution and other impacts from the oil and gas industry in New Mexico were at the center of a lawsuit filed by a collective of environmental groups against the State of New Mexico, alleging regulators failed to protect the people of the state.

The case was filed May 10, 2023 in Santa Fe District Court but could have impacts reaching hundreds of miles away in the Permian Basin oilfields of southeast New Mexico and the natural gas wells of San Juan Basin to the northwest.

The plaintiffs called on a judge to find New Mexico’s main oil and gas oversight agencies, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) are in violation of their statutory duty to protect the environment and human health and that stronger regulations are needed.

The suit also called for a cease of oil and gas operations until state laws and policies are deemed adequate.

Here’s what we know about the pollution case against the State of New Mexico.

What groups sued New Mexico over oil and gas pollution?

Plaintiffs in the case include individuals and organizations from multiple areas of New Mexico known for heavy oil and gas operations and allegedly higher rates of pollution than the rest of the state.

National and state organizations that sued New Mexico are Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA), Indigenous Lifeways, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Pueblo Action Alliance.

What people sued New Mexico over oil and gas pollution?

Three plaintiffs represent the Four Corners region as Dine people. They are Paul, Mary, Ann and Mario Atencio, Daniel Tso and Samuel Sage, all from the Chaco Canyon area.

Julia Bernal of the Sandia Pueblo, Jonathan Alonzo of the Laguna Pueblo are also plaintiffs in the case along with the Rev. David Rogers, a local pastor in Carlsbad.

Who are the defendants in the oil and gas pollution case?

Listed as defendants in the case were the New Mexico Legislature, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, NMED and Cabinet Secretary James Kenney, EMNRD and former-Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst along with the State’s Oil Conservation Commission and New Mexico’s Environmental Improvement Board.

What parties sought to support the State of New Mexico in defense of its pollution enforcement?

The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce was listed as an intervenor in the case on behalf of the State, and the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico also filed a motion to intervene against the lawsuit.

Who is presiding over the New Mexico fossil fuel pollution lawsuit?

Santa Fe District Judge Matthew Justin Wilson was listed as the judge in the case.

The latest hearings on motions were scheduled for March 29 and April 12 before Wilson. No trial date was set as of March 29.

Lawsuit argues Lujan Grisham, state agencies violated New Mexico Constitution, allowed oil and gas to pollute

The lawsuit argues the New Mexico Constitution “guarantees” New Mexicans to a “healthful and beautiful environment” requiring the State control pollution to prevent “despoiling” the air, water and natural resources.

The language in question is in Article XX, section 21 known as the Pollution Control Clause passed by vote in 1971.

In violation of this, the suit argued, the State of New Mexico continued to authorize oil and gas production both in the Permian and San Juan basins, causing worsening air quality and water contamination.

That’s because the State provides exemptions to oil and gas companies of New Mexico’s anti-pollution laws, read the suit, and “fails” to enforce the rules in place.

Why does the suit argue lawmakers are at fault for New Mexico’s pollution?

The suit also accused New Mexico’s Legislature of inadequately funding state oversight agencies and failing to pass bills that would properly regulate the industry.

“Since passage of the Pollution Control Clause, the Legislature has not passed laws sufficient to protect the air, land, water or a beautiful and healthful environment from pollution created by oil and gas development,” read the suit.

What are the plaintiffs asking for?

The suit called on a judge to declare all of the defendants are derelict in their duty to protect the environment of human health and require them to develop a “regulatory scheme” that would do and suspect any additional oil and gas permitting until this is complete.

How is the oil and gas industry defending itself from the pollution lawsuit?

In its motion to intervene in the case the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico (IPANM), a trade association that represents independent oil and gas companies, said the suit “takes direct aim” against the oil and gas industry and seeks to control every aspect of state regulations.

The Association argued the case would led to economic ruin for the industry and state, and that the organization should be allowed to defend these interests in court.

“Indeed, the very existence of some IPANM members is threatened,” read the motion.

What is the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce arguing?

In its motion to intervene in the case, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce argued oil and gas generates “billions of dollars” to the state and that the lawsuit intended to prohibit this activity by reversing regulations the Chamber supported and that the organization argued were need to support New Mexico’s economy.

What environmental enforcement actions has New Mexico recently taken?

Several multi-million fines and civil penalties were recently announced by NMED and EMNRD against oil and gas companies for alleged violations of state law.

Murchison Oil and Gas was fined $2 million in March for wastewater spills in the Permian Basin near Carlsbad, following a $9.5 million air pollution settlement announced by NMED with oil company Apache, also in the Permian Basin.

NMED and EMNRD issued a combined fine of about $42 million to oil and gas operator Ameredev in June 2023, and EMRND issued fines and violations to six operators across the state in April 2023, totaling almost $2 million.

