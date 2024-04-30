Environmental officials working with police to keep off-road vehicles off popular CT trail

State environmental officials are working with local police departments to keep illegal off-road vehicles off a popular trail in New Haven County.

Authorities have recently received several complaints about ATVs and other off-road vehicles being used on the Larkin State Park Trail, a 10.3-mile trail that stretches through Middlebury, Naugatuck, Southbury and Oxford, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The trail, which travels along an old railroad line, is meant for walkers, joggers and horseback riders.

According to DEEP, officials have learned from trail users and nearby property owners that some individuals have been using prohibited vehicles on the trail and the private property surrounding it.

In response, EnCon police are working with Connecticut State Police and police departments in Middlebury, Naugatuck and Oxford “to warn unauthorized riders that riding on the trail is not allowed in order to protect the rightful users of the trail and the long-term health of the trail itself,” DEEP said in a statement Monday.

“These agencies take these reports very seriously and are concerned with the impact that illegal operators are having on the public,” the agency continued.

“The operation of ATVs and off-road vehicles on this trail is strictly prohibited and can result in a fine for the operator.”

According to DEEP, off-road vehicles in Connecticut must be registered and cannot be used on state-owned land without permission. Off-road operators are also prohibited from operating in a “negligent manner” that endangers other people or property damage and cannot operate their vehicles “unreasonably fast,” the agency said. Operators who off-road on private land must carry written permission from the landowner.

“These violations are punishable by infraction and can lead to the seizure of the vehicle,” DEEP said. “Many communities have recently enacted additional local ordinances to further address these circumstances and it is the responsibility of the individual rider to be aware of these laws.”

Environmental officials have discouraged anyone who witnesses the use of off-road vehicles on or around the Larkin State Park Trail from confronting the riders. Instead, witnesses have been asked to take photos or record the activity and report it to DEEP.

“This illegal activity is causing damage to our lands and placing the health and safety of law-abiding citizens at risk,” DEEP said. “We encourage the public to report these activities and to call their local police departments and report these activities as they are occurring.”