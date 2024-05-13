Environment Department seeks clean fuel advisory committee members

May 13—The state is accepting applications for an advisory committee that will help guide what New Mexico's future clean fuels standard will look like.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Monday announced applications are open for the Clean Fuel Advisory Committee.

The committee is called for under House Bill 41, the Clean Transportation Fuel Standard. The ultimate goal of the law, which legislators passed in the 2024 legislative session, is to encourage fuels with low greenhouse gas emissions by setting a carbon-intensity standard for fuels used in, produced in and imported into the state.

Before the New Mexico Environment Department can finalize the new fuel standard, it needs input on rule-drafting.

That's where the new advisory committee comes in. The group's job, per law, is to provide input and occasionally review program rules.

Stakeholders from in-state and out-of-state transportation fuel producers, transportation fuel distributors, local and tribal governments, utilities, and environmental protection and justice groups can apply to be part of the committee, as well as those with relevant expertise.

The law doesn't specify how many members the Clean Fuel Advisory Committee will have.

The advisory committee will meet a few times a month, starting in June and continuing through summer. Half of the meetings will be in Albuquerque or Santa Fe and the other half will be online, according to the application.

The deadline to apply is May 31. The application can be found online at ctfs.env.nm.gov.