Entry fees, annual passes announced for Deauville Beach, on sale beginning May 15

Entry fees and annual passes have been approved for Deauville Beach and will be enforced in late May.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on May 14 that proposed user fees for Deauville Beach have been approved by the Parks and Recreation Council and DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin. Rates for entry fees and passes were considered using input from the community.

How much does it cost to go to Deauville Beach?

A daily entrance fee or a Deauville annual pass will be required for beach use from Memorial Day on May 27 through Nov. 30. Annual passes will be available for sale beginning May 15.

Deauville Beach was formerly managed by the City of Rehoboth Beach, but ownership of the land was granted to DNREC earlier this year.

DNREC will charge the same daily and weekend entrance fees that the City of Rehoboth Beach enforced in 2023: $15 for weekdays and $20 for weekends. Bicyclists and walk-ons can continue using the beach without paying a daily entrance fee.

Daily entrance fees can be paid through two automated fee machines and fee both attendants.

An annual beach pass will cost $115, with a $25 discount offered for those with a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf-fishing permit. The annual pass will not be accepted at other state parks, and City of Rehoboth Beach permits are no longer honored at the beach.

Annual passes can be purchased at Deauville on the weekends on May 25, June 1 and June 8. They also will be available at the Cape Henlopen State Park and Indian River Lifesaving Station offices, and online at destateparks.com/PassesTagsFees throughout the entire fee season.

Delaware Natural Resources Police is responsible for the enforcement of state park rules and regulations at the beach. Delaware State Beach Patrol is providing lifeguard service beginning Memorial Day weekend and lasting through Labor Day weekend.

Concessions will be available for tennis, beach chair and umbrella rentals and limited food service.

