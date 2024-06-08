Entry escalator, elevator at Pittsburgh Zoo out of operation this weekend

The entry escalator and elevator at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be out of operation this weekend for electrical work.

On June 8 and 9, guests will need to enter and exit by walking the ZooFit Path and may experience longer wait times at entry, the zoo said on Facebook.

All other areas will be open and operating as normal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule VIDEO: Woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan on social media; fingerprints not a match, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts