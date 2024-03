TechCrunch

DoorDash hopes to reduce verbally abusive and inappropriate interactions between consumers and delivery people with its new AI-powered feature that automatically detects offensive language. Dubbed “SafeChat+,” DoorDash is leveraging AI technology to review in-app conversations and determine if a customer or Dasher is being harassed. Depending on the scenario, there will be an option to report the incident and either contact DoorDash’s support team if you’re a customer or quickly cancel the order if you’re a delivery person.