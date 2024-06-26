Entire Hells Angels chapter in California arrested on string of violent charges

The entire Bakersfield chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club has been arrested in California on various violent charges.

The Kern county sheriff’s department said on Tuesday that six members of the motorcycle club’s Bakersfield chapter were arrested, including its president and vice president.

All suspects have been charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a witness or victim, as well as elder abuse.

Authorities also seized approximately 25 firearms, ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines and gang-affiliated paraphernalia. Photos posted on Facebook by the Kern county sheriff’s office showed multiple firearms, motorcycle vests with the words “Hells Angels MC California”, as well as paraphernalia from other chapters of the motorcycle club across the country.

The members have been identified as Ricardo Alvarez, 42; Armando Villasenor, 55; Joseph Soto Sr, 57; Joseph Soto Jr, 33; Joshua Zavala, 31; and John Seeger, 57. All men are residents of Bakersfield, which is located around 113 miles (182km) from Los Angeles.

In addition to the six arrests, authorities announced that Joshua Vaughn, 37, was already in custody with other charges and that eight search warrants were executed across Bakersfield.

According to the Kern county sheriff’s office, Alvarez, Villasenor, Soto Sr, Soto Jr and Zavala are active, patched members of the Bakersfield chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, while Vaughn and Seeger are members of the Sons of Hell motorcycle club. The latter club takes orders and directions from the Hells Angels motorcycle club, authorities said.

The suspects have been booked into the Kern county sheriff’s office and the investigation remains ongoing.