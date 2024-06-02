The Entire Graduating Class At This Suburban Chicago High School Was Accepted Into College For The 11th Time In A Row

The senior class at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park, Illinois have a lot to celebrate this year. Not only are they graduating, all 133 students were accepted into college.

“Our students faced unprecedented challenges and they addressed every one of them and more than met them,” Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, Southland’s CEO, said, according to the school.

It is the 11th time in a row that the school noted such an accomplishment. Students received acceptance letters from institutions such as The University of Chicago, Northwestern, The University of California-Berkeley, The University of Southern California, Vanderbilt, Columbia University, Howard University and The University of Michigan.

“I have been accepted to 43 different schools and applied to 51,” Lundyn Williams, a graduating senior, told CBS News.

The graduating class was also offered $50 million in merit and need-based scholarships, the school announced during its All-In Ceremony on May 2.

Class valedictorian Knyiema Martin has been accepted into 30 schools and has been offered over $5 million in scholarship offers. She was named a Gates Millennium Scholar, a program funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which will cover the entirety of college costs.