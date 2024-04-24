Entertainment center in East Peoria eyes early summer opening

After initially projecting a March grand opening, investors in The Putt Club are now looking at opening in late May or early June.

“We need to complete construction of the building including some interior finishes and landscaping,” said investor and Fortner Insurance Agency, Inc. president JR Runkel.

Progress continues on The Putt Club, a new 18,000 square-foot entertainment complex at 1001 Bass Pro Drive in East Peoria featuring an 18-hole miniature golf course and other family activities. The facility is expected to open in late May or early June.

Construction on The Putt Club began last fall.

The 18,000 square-foot entertainment complex will feature professionally designed indoor and outdoor 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, a full-service bar, indoor and outdoor patios, meeting spaces for groups and a variety of family-friendly games and activities.

The Putt Club, a new family entertainment complex under constructions sits between the Murrary Baker Bridge and the Bass Pro Shops retail store at 1001 Bass Pro Drive in East Peoria.

“It’s a unique destination to the central Illinois area that has appeal for all ages,” Runkel said.

Runkel added that grand opening events will be announced next month. The Putt Club will be located at 1001 Bass Pro Drive, East Peoria.

