HOUSTON (Reuters) - Midstream oil and gas firm Enterprise Products Partners has shut down its Shoup natural gas processing and fractionation plant in South Texas due to Hurricane Harvey, the company said on Friday.

The facility, 10 miles west of Corpus Christi, was recently expanded to handle increasing natural gas production from the Eagle Ford shale play.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by James Dalgleish)