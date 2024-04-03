Enterprise native, former Alabama lawmaker dies at 67

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Garreth Moore, a former Alabama Representative and Coffee County native has died. He was 67.

Moore died at his Enterprise home on Monday.

Born in New Brockton, Moore grew up to work in his family construction business.

In 1994, Moore was elected as a state representative. He served one term as a representative and ran for a seat on the state senate in 2014. He lost to incumbent Jimmy Holley.

According to Moore’s obituary, the former state lawmaker had a lifelong love of the outdoors, often spending his time camping, fishing, and scuba diving.

