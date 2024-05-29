Entergy Texas gives a storm update for Huntsville

May 28—Severe weather continues to impact Southeast Texas with increased strength and frequency. Strong winds, heavy rain, and hail moved through the Entergy Texas service area Tuesday, causing a peak of approximately 85,000 customer outages. As of 7 p.m., approximately 65,000 customers are without power.

A restoration crew of more than 870 people are working around the clock to assess damage and determine the safest way to turn the lights on. An additional 420 people have been requested to safely expedite restoration efforts.

Most customers are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday, but those in the hardest hit areas could experience extended outages.

With more severe weather forecasted across Southeast Texas throughout the week, Entergy Texas encourages customers to keep these safety tips top of mind:

— Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243), and call your local police station or fire department.

— Return home only when authorities advise and drive only on roadways and bridges that have been declared passable.

— If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line.

— Don't walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

— Keep your distance from working crews. Work sites can have any number of hidden dangers for the public, and distracting crews can cause accidents to happen.