Entangled power lines cause massive blaze in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive fire broke out after power lines became entangled with bamboo growth from high winds in South Tampa.

The video shows the fire overtaking the trees, located just off of West Prospect Road on Saturday afternoon.

‘I feel really lucky’: 12-year-old hospitalized after car hits him while riding electric bike

Tampa Fire Rescue said one gazebo and one pool cabana were burnt as a result.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured during the fire, and no homes were impacted.

WFLA

WFLA

WFLA

The fire is still under investigation and appears to be accidental, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.