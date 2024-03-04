Ensley motorcycle crash kills Alabama woman, injures Pensacola woman

A 58-year-old Alabama woman died Saturday after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into a tree line at Ashland Avenue and West Detroit Boulevard in Ensley.

A 72-year-old Pensacola woman was driving her motorcycle with the Alabama woman on the back around 1:40 p.m. when she tried to to turn, hopping the shoulder of the road and crashing into the tree line, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead and the driver was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is currently investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman crashes motorcycle and kills Alabama woman