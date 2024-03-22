Enquirer readers choose Student of the Week winners for March 22

Cincinnati Enquirer readers showed up to choose the next Students of the Week for the period ending March 17.

Each week, these ballots are posted at 7 a.m. on Mondays. Like the popular athlete of the week ballots, voters may cast a ballot once an hour until the 2 p.m. deadline on Fridays.

School representatives such as teachers, counselors, club advisers, communication staff and principals can nominate these high school students by 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The three award categories are Academic Excellence, Art & Soul and Spirit. Certificates have been mailed to the schools for winners through March 8.

Here are the March 22 winners.

Academic Excellence Award

Remington Holder of McNicholas is The Enquirer's Academic Excellence Award winner for March 22, 2024.

Remington Holder, McNicholas

Holder is a four-year Dean’s List student and a St. Joseph Scholar. He is a member of the Science National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society and National Honor Society. He is a member of the boys bowling team, academic team, CyberPatriot team and other clubs.

Art & Soul Award

Sophie Uhl of Highlands is The Enquirer's Art & Soul Award winner for March 22, 2024.

Sophie Uhl, Highlands

Uhl won first place at the Kentucky High School Speech League Senior State Speech Tournament in dramatic interpretation for her performance of "Girl" by Megan Mostyn-Brown. She went up against 11 competitors in the final round to win first place.

Spirit Award

Kate Tanaka of Fenwick is The Enquirer's Spirit Award winner for March 22, 2024.

Kate Tanaka, Fenwick

Tanaka epitomizes the best of what it means to be a Falcon. Tanaka is curious, eager to learn, an excellent communicator and ready to do whatever it takes to help. Her smile and positive attitude are contagious.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Enquirer student of the week winners, March 22, 2024