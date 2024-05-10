Enquirer readers choose Student of the Week winners for May 10

Cincinnati Enquirer readers showed up to choose the next Students of the Week for the period ending May 5.

Each week, these ballots are posted at 7 a.m. on Mondays. Like the popular athlete of the week ballots, voters may cast a ballot once an hour until the 2 p.m. deadline on Fridays. The week beginning May 13 will be the last student of the week vote for 2023-2024.

Here are the May 10 winners.

Academic Excellence Award

Brooke Barry of Princeton is The Enquirer's Academic Excellence Award winner for May 10, 2024.

Brooke Barry, Princeton

Brooke is in the top 20 in Princeton High School's Class of 2024, with a GPA of 4.35. Her class load comprises a schedule of International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

Brooke has been a member of the Princeton Orchestra Program for seven years. She balances her heavy course load while being a captain of the Princeton lacrosse team.

Brooke was recently awarded The Distinction Morrill Scholarship (a full ride) to The Ohio State University, where she plans to study biomedical engineering. Of over 6,000 applicants, only 100 are invited to interview, with only 25 awarded the Distinction Scholarship. Brooke is empowered for college, career, and life success!

Art & Soul Award

Teresa Longano of Summit Country Day is The Enquirer's Art & Soul Award winner for May 10, 2024.

Teresa Longano, Summit Country Day

Teresa has been at the center of the music program for four years. In addition to singing in the choir and at the concerts, she has volunteered as a singer for every high school Mass and the all-school Mass for all four divisions. She also performs in every school talent show showcasing her love of rock music.

She currently tops her music academic career with the AP Music Theory course.

"In my four-plus decades of teaching, I have never encountered a student like her. She is equally as comfortable with singing and playing in a rock band as she is singing at Mass. She also seized the opportunity to become a part of the Summit football team as the kicker for three years. She can cite lyrics of songs written in every decade since the 60s," her music teacher said.

Her classmates see her as bold, stylish, and unique. Her voice has been the voice of the school for four years and she will sing one last time at her graduation Mass in a few short

Spirit Award

Jack Rauf of Covington Latin is The Enquirer's Spirit Award winner for May 10, 2024.

Jack Rauf, Covington Latin

Jack is currently a member of student council, drama club and campus ministry. He plays soccer in the fall and baseball in the spring.

Outside of school, he leads his Boy Scout troop, staffs the National Youth Leadership Training program, and is a member of the Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024.

In addition to this, he has logged over 100 hours of service this year alone. Jack is always the first to dress up for spirit days, volunteer to help with anything around the school and help anyone in need.

