Enquirer readers choose Student of the Week winners for May 3

Cincinnati Enquirer readers showed up to choose the next Students of the Week for the period ending April 28.

Each week, these ballots are posted at 7 a.m. on Mondays. Like the popular athlete of the week ballots, voters may cast a ballot once an hour until the 2 p.m. deadline on Fridays.

School representatives such as teachers, counselors, club advisers, communication staff and principals can nominate these high school students by 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The three award categories are Academic Excellence, Art & Soul and Spirit. Certificates have been mailed to the schools for winners through April 5.

Here are the May 3 winners.

Academic Excellence Award

Lily Diebold of Colerain High School has won The Enquirer's Academic Excellence Award for May 3, 2024.

Lily Diebold, Colerain

Lily is a hardworking, dedicated student in the top 2% of the Colerain High School Class of 2024 with a G.P.A. of 4.2. She has participated in cross country, Business Professionals of America, National Honor Society, class officer, yearbook committee, superintendent advisory committee, Academic Quiz Team, and Butler Tech digital media.

She plans to attend Northern Kentucky University in their Honors College to study Electronic Media and Broadcasting after receiving the Flying Pig Community Scholarship.

Art & Soul Award

Rian Woods of Princeton has won The Enquirer's Art & Soul Award for May 3, 2024

Rian Woods, Princeton

The senior is the epitome of Art & Soul for the Princeton Vikings. He’s often the guy on the sidelines, behind the camera lens, toting the filming equipment, even in the rain, to capture the special moments at the football, soccer, and boys and girls basketball games.

Rian artfully creates reels, videos, and photographs that highlight his classmates and our Viking teams. His art was showcased in the Festival of Arts and he has started his own photography company, flics.by.rian on Instagram, offering senior portraits and other creative work. Rian sings and enjoys music.

He’s captain of the Princeton boys volleyball team and loves to play basketball in his spare time. Rian uses his art and skills to make others shine.

Spirit Award

Casaundra Jackson, Colerain

Casaundra is a positive, enthusiastic student. She has participated in the Senior Class Officer, Spanish Club, and Yearbook Committee. She is graduating with a 4.0 G.P.A. and plans to attend Cincinnati State on a full ride in the honors program to study nursing.

Casaundra Jackson of Colerain High School has won The Enquirer's Spirit Award for May 3, 2024.

