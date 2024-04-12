Enquirer readers choose Student of the Week winners for April 12

Cincinnati Enquirer readers showed up to choose the next Students of the Week for the period ending April 7.

Each week, these ballots are posted at 7 a.m. on Mondays. Like the popular athlete of the week ballots, voters may cast a ballot once an hour until the 2 p.m. deadline on Fridays.

School representatives such as teachers, counselors, club advisers, communication staff and principals can nominate these high school students by 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The three award categories are Academic Excellence, Art & Soul and Spirit. Certificates have been mailed to the schools for winners through April 5.

Here are the April 12 winners.

Academic Excellence Award

Claire Sitarski of Mount Notre Dame won the Enquirer's Academic Excellence Award for April 12, 2024.

Claire Sitarski, Mount Notre Dame

Claire has shown herself to be an exceptionally capable and driven student. According to her nomination, her work is often distinct in its nuance and depth compared to her peers. She exerts full commitment to her studies. This effort complements her significant natural ability to make her a formidable student.

Art & Soul Award

Emma Puckett of Talawanda won the Enquirer's Art & Soul Award for April 12, 2024.

Emma Puckett, Talawanda

She won the Southwest Ohio Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest at Wright State with her speech applying service leadership to the four tenets of the Rotary Four-Way Test. She received $400 and will deliver her speech at the district conference in April. She also plays for the volleyball team.

Spirit Award

Mary Argeno of Mount Notre Dame won the Enquirer's Spirit Award for April 12, 2024.

Mary Arengo, Mount Notre Dame

Mary is the definition of an empowered young woman. She is a natural-born leader and uses these talents to work toward improving the school through Student Government, Books for the Better, as captain of the soccer team, NHS and many more. Mary inspires others to love this school and be a good leader.

