Will there be enough power to cool down during Ohio heat wave? Here's what AEP said

The grid operator that oversees the flow of electricity in Ohio and all or parts of 12 other states said the region has enough generation and transmission capacity to meet the expected demand for power from this week's hot weather.

Still, PJM has issued a hot weather alert, something it says is routine ahead of forecasts of 90-degree weather and/or high humidity to prepare transmission and generation operators and facilities for expected increases in electricity demand. AEP Ohio says it too is closely monitoring with PJM the potential for extreme temperatures across its service territory that could put a strain on the grid.

“PJM has the generation capacity and transmission capability to meet the expected demand on the system during the heat wave, but extended periods of extreme heat do have the potential to stress the electric system and cause reliability challenges,” Kevin Hatch, a PJM executive, said in a statement. “We want to be sure to communicate clearly both before and during any extreme weather and the unlikely potential of stressed grid conditions."

PJM says it will continuously monitor grid conditions and coordinate with transmission and generation owners, along with its neighboring grid operators, to react to any changing conditions in real time.

An AEP worker works to to clear a tree from power lines two years ago from a storm that caused widespread electric outages.

AEP Ohio says it also has crews ready to respond should the heat produce storms that knock out power.

If the heat were to become more severe, PJM could ask customers throughout the region to conserve power.

That's what it did at Christmastime in 2022 when extreme cold put pressure on the grid.

Two years ago, PJM ordered AEP Ohio to cut power to large chunks of Columbus after a powerful storm did significant damage to AEP Ohio's transmission system that was followed by extreme heat.

While PJM has indicated there is enough capacity in the region to handle the heat, AEP Ohio has issued tips meant to help customers save energy and money.

Among them: Set thermostats a few degrees higher, especially when no one is at home; avoid using heat-producing appliances such as ovens or dryers during the hottest parts of the day; keep windows covered during the day, especially those facing south, to save on cooling costs; ensure ceiling fans are spinning counterclockwise to push cooler air down; and unplug appliances and electronics when not in use.

