Enough fear. Enough hate. Enough division. It's time to build. Here's how | CivicCon

Like many of us, Richard Harwood has had enough.

Enough division. Enough hate. Enough fear. Enough feeling helpless, hopeless and unheard.

For roughly 35 years, Harwood has worked in communities across the U.S. helping them rethink how we can improve politics and public life. And in recent years, he's heard from people all over the country that inequities and disparities in our nation are growing, not diminishing, and that a lack of trust in our institutions and in each other has eroded into a pervasive sense of mistrust.

"Hope is in really short supply in our country, and people believe that we're going in the wrong direction regardless of who you vote for," Harwood said.

How do we turn things around? Harwood posits that in this divisive environment, where so many of us feel worn down, we can grow hope by taking small steps that demonstrate we can get things done – things that we aspire to and that enable us to forge stronger communities.

So, he started a campaign encouraging community leaders and active citizens to step forward and build together. That campaign is called "Enough. Time to Build."

"What this is about is people reclaiming community life and saying, 'Look, while we disagree on some things, let's figure out what we can agree on, and let's get to work, together, and let's build from there,'" Harwood said.

On Wednesday, March 20, at a CivicCon event at First United Methodist Church of Pensacola, Harwood will discuss the campaign and how we can reclaim the public square from those who wish to divide us and to unleash our capacity as builders and doers.

Who is Richard Harwood?

Richard Harwood

Harwood is the president and founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, a Maryland-based nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to equip people, organizations, communities and networks with the tools to bridge divides, build capacity and tackle shared challenges.

"Communities move forward when enough people intentionally choose to step forward, turn outward toward one another, and set in motion meaningful actions that spread like a positive contagion,” according to Harwood.

His institute describes its work as a "philosophy and a practice," and Harwood and his team have been on the ground to facilitate dialog and community-led change in places including Newtown, Connecticut, where he led the process for citizens to collectively decide the fate of the school building after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School; in Reading, Pennsylvania, which in 2011 was declared the poorest community in the U.S. by The New York Times; and in Flint, Michigan, where residents struggled with poverty, crime and declining population even before its infamous water quality crisis.

Harwood's life-long investment in civic life and community-building can be traced back to the hospital beds where he spent much of childhood.

"I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. In 1960, that was a death sentence," Harwood said. "I was given three to five years to live. Luckily, my diagnosis changed over time, but the damage was done before then."

He recalls doctors, nurses and specialists routinely surrounding his bed, all talking with one another, but never to him. He has never forgotten the pain and loneliness of being neither seen nor heard.

"I learned what it feels like to get your dignity stripped from you, to not have a voice, to be chewed up by a healthcare system that was supposed to heal me, to see my parents overwhelmed and run out of money," he said.

Those experiences – along with watching his parents' work and advocacy in faith, mental health and disadvantaged communities, and his own strong faith – inspired Harwood to dedicate his life to working so that all people are afforded dignity.

By the time he was 23 in 1988, he had already worked for 20 political campaigns. The experiences left him disillusioned. Later work with nonprofits also left something to be desired.

"Those (political) campaigns were really about winning at any cost, and didn't reflect the values that I really believe were important," Harwood said. "I worked for some nonprofits that I'm still in touch with, but I believe that too many nonprofits ... live off the soft money, and we were unwilling to get dirt under our fingernails and do the hard work that's really required to move communities forward."

So, Harwood struck out on his own at 27, establishing The Harwood Group in his one bedroom apartment in Washington D.C. In 1991 he published the report "Citizens & Politics: A View from Main Street America," research that found Americans were not apathetic about politics and public life, but felt pushed out, disconnected and impotent.

Over the next 30-plus years, Harwood's organization has researched and innovated ways to solve shared problems and change civic culture. Its practices and philosophies have spread to thousands of groups in all 50 states.

But during his many trips across the U.S., Harwood has learned many communities feel they are moving backward.

"So many of the community leaders and active citizens that I talk with are worn out, they're exhausted, they're frustrated," Harwood said. "They believed that more change was going to come – whether out of COVID, or issues around social injustice, or around the changes in our economy, or around our politics – and what they say is things have only gotten worse, not better. And so ... I've come to believe that we need a new civic path forward that restores our sense of belief that we can actually come together and get things done in the country."

So, he said, "Enough. Time to Build."

What is the "Enough. Time to Build" campaign?

Harwood is crisscrossing the country this year in an effort to mobilize and inspire communities, and to create spaces that build us up and bring us together, rather than divide us and perpetuate negativity.

Discussing communities that have been able to do this work successfully, he cited a handful of common factors they share.

"I think it's that they have brought people together to focus on their shared aspirations for what matters to them in their lives," Harwood said. "Not endless lists of problems, nor utopian visions for the future, but their shared aspirations about what really matters. That's No. 1.

"Second, they believe that talk alone can't move us forward, that we need to get in motion and take action. And so they have come together around those things they can agree on and started to move. And in doing so, what we're finding is they're unleashing a chain reaction of actions that start small and grow over time and spreads like a positive contagion, and in doing so, they're creating a new trajectory of hope."

Part of the impetus for the "Enough. Time to Build" campaign is the contentious 2024 election cycle and Harwood's belief that the public square is being dominated by the most divisive voices. He said while those voices have a right to be heard, they shouldn't drown out all other conversation.

"I don't think our traditional leaders right now are in a position to be able to lead. They are in a position to make noise and divide us," Harwood said. "I think we need to lead our leaders."

Much of the acrimony around the country is attributed to polarization, but Harwood argues that's an oversimplification.

Rich Harwood is president and founder of The Harwood Institute.

"What we keep hearing over and over again, is what people want is a sense of acceptance, validation, affirmation. And so we're going to smaller and smaller groups to find that, and even if we don't agree with everything that that group stands for, if they accept us, we're gonna go with them."

And when members of opposing camps meet, there's a "fight or flight" response. People either go into every social media page, government meeting or family gathering ready to come out swinging, or they avoid meaningful public discourse altogether to avoid confrontation.

"The good news is that in almost every place where we're working across the country, we're finding ways to unlock this fight or flight – where people will come back into community life and not hold hands and sing 'Kumbaya,' but get to work on the real things that they're concerned about and try to make some progress."

Harwood said through many years of work, the institute has learned that dealing with issues that matter to the community creates real, authentic hope.

"Not that we're solving everything, but that we're taking steps in the right direction, that we're demonstrating a track record of action over time, that we're beginning to lift up the progress that we're making so that people can see it," Harwood explained. "That when we realize that we're going down a path that's not working, we don't keep insisting on going down that path, but we acknowledge that we're on the wrong path and make adjustments.

"Those are actually the things – that we set realistic expectations for change and don't over promise – those are the things that actually engender authentic hope. And we would be really wise to spend a lot more time focused on those things."

At CivicCon, Harwood will delve deeper into the "Enough. Time To Build" campaign, how other communities have found ways to come together and build, and how we can apply these lessons in our own communities.

"We need a path forward that restores a sense of belief in ourselves and in one another, and I think that's going to come from our communities and historically, throughout our country's history, it's come from our local communities. And that's where we need to turn again," he said.

