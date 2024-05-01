Is there enough evidence to charge Dale Warner with murdering his wife?

Dee Warner of Franklin Township has been missing since April 2021.

ADRIAN — Testimony started Wednesday in a hearing to determine if the case against a Franklin Township man accused of murdering his wife — who hasn't been seen in more than three years — will proceed toward a trial.

Dale Warner, 56, is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Dee Ann, in April 2021. Dee hasn't been seen since the evening of April 24, 2021. Warner was arrested in November 2023.

Visiting Judge Anna M. Frushour heard testimony Wednesday from two employees and a consultant of the Warners, who owned farming and trucking businesses, and Dee's friend — who invited the couple's young daughter to stay overnight with her the night Dee disappeared and later started the "Justice for Dee" movement.

Frushour is a district judge in Washtenaw County, appointed to hear the preliminary examination after Lenawee County judges disqualified themselves.

During a preliminary examination, the prosecution must show there's probable cause to believe a crime was committed — and that Warner is likely to have committed it. Frushour will decide if one or both charges will be bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court for further proceedings.

Before a packed gallery, former employees Brian Bush and Todd Neyrinck, former IT consultant Kyle Wagner, and friend Amy Alexander described their observations of the Warners' relationship, their last interactions with Dee and their interactions with Dale.

Testimony continued Wednesday. The exam was scheduled to run through Friday, May 3.

