‘Enough is enough’ Local advocates gather in Braddock to call for end to gun violence

In Allegheny County, there have been 46 homicides since the beginning of the year.

Overwhelming from gun violence that’s why today across the region advocates encouraged people to wear orange to honor the victims and put an end to the violence.

“Enough is enough is enough. It’s time to wake up,” said Rosalyn Berry, a local advocate and volunteer with HOOP.

Rosalyn Berry is one of many advocates who spoke during Saturday’s annual “Wear Orange” event to end gun violence. Berry told Channel 11 News that two of her children were gunned down.

“He was 24 years old. May 25, 2008, he was gunned down on Margaretta Street here in Braddock,” Barry said.

Just a few months later her stepson was also killed. Her story while devastating is far too common.

On Saturday, advocates covered the steps of Braddock’s Civic Plaza with pictures of victims, many from that very neighborhood.

“Specifically, Braddock and the neighboring communities Wilkinsburg, Homewood, and Duquesne. McKeesport the whole Mon Valley this is a real dark spot when it comes to gun violence,” explained Julian Turner.

Turner and his wife run H.O.O.P., a non-profit committed to ending gun violence. Turner has coordinated a “Wear Orange” event in the region for five years.

Organizer Julian Turner said this is the second time the Wear Orange Day has been hosted in Braddock. He told Channel 11 News that’s because it’s where the most resources are needed. This year the school district had three empty seats at graduation due to gun violence.

“I want the youth to take home that there is love out here for you. There are resources out here for you, there is support out here for you. There are people who love you and want to support you. Let us help you,” said Turner.

On Saturday resources lined Braddock Avenue; while advocates, elected officials, and survivors all came together with one goal to end the violence.

“I’m here to let you know that if we don’t work together it’s going to keep going on and on we are going to keep burying our young ones,” Barry said.

The groups that came together to organize the event were:

● Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Pittsburgh Chapter

● Greater Valley Coalition Against Violence

● Helping Out Out People (H.O.O.P) Alliance

● CeaseFirePA

● Be SMART

● Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence

● The Clergy Council of Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence

