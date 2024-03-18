Enormous sea creatures investigate a ‘startled’ blue shark off California. See it

A blue shark possibly feeding near the surface got a shock when a pod of killer whales came along in the Pacific Ocean near California, a video shows.

The aerial video, captured by Evan Brodsky of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows the shark react in surprise and swim away as the curious orcas wheel around to investigate.

The chance encounter took place Sunday, March 17, marine biologist Colleen Talty told McClatchy News.

Although Bigg’s killer whales, also known as transient killer whales, feed mainly on marine mammals, they have been seen harassing mola molas and salmon, Talty said.

But in this case, the five orcas apparently just wanted a closer look at the shark.

“They got super-curious about it, but they didn’t touch it or harass it,” Talty said.

The surprised shark “swam quickly away,” Monterey Bay Whale Watch said on a Facebook post with the video.

This CA140B pod of orcas, known as Louise’s family after their matriarch, are regular visitors to the Monterey area and are seen several times a year, Talty said. Most killer whale sightings take place in April and May near Monterey.

“What a rare and lucky encounter today between two unique species!” Monterey Bay Whale Watch said on Facebook.

Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They can reach up to 32 feet and more than 12,000 pounds.

Orcas can live up to 90 years and are a top predator, with 100 teeth. They feed mainly on other marine mammals and fish, along with seabirds and marine turtles.

Blue sharks can reach up to 13 feet long and weigh more than 450 pounds, according to Brittanica. They feed mainly on fish, squid and crustaceans.

Monterey is about a 120-mile drive south from San Francisco.

